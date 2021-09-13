St. Vincent’s DeJamz

We have spent the last year and a half consumed by the effects of the Covid-19. Even though many aspects of life had to be put on pause, the world of music continued on its own path. Throughout the pandemic, viral songs churned out at what seemed to be a faster pace. Here are the ones that make rotations in my personal playlist.

INDUSTRY BABY — Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X has faced controversy after controversy, from his “Satan” shoes promoting his other hit “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” to more recently his prosthetic baby bump. This song, particularly its corresponding music video, set Twitter ablaze yet again. The music video features the rapper dancing around a jail. At one point, Lil Nas X was dancing around in a shower with fellow inmates. The song itself begins with the rapper humbly bragging about the awards he has won in his career. This song seems to be a middle finger to the haters as he describes how he started versus how he’s blown up.

Mob Life — Miss Lafamilia

This British emcee came through with this tough drill song. Miss Lafamilia goes in about her life, especially the rough life she experienced throughout her childhood. The corresponding music video shows visuals of her hometown of Birmingham, England. I stumbled upon this song while I was scrolling through Instagram and a page specific to female rappers posted it earlier this summer. I have been hooked on Miss Lafamilia ever since then.

Need to Know — Doja Cat

Doja Cat came through yet again with another banger. The visuals for this song are immaculate, which was expected as Doja Cat is a creative mastermind. Just like the many viral hit songs that Doja Cat has released throughout the pandemic, “Need to Know” is a catchy tune that has taken over social media. The song comes from her third studio album, “Planet Her.” The song has been nominated for Song of the Summer at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

How You Like That — BLACKPINK

The K-pop group released this song during the early parts of the pandemic and it became the sound behind a popular TikTok trend. K-pop has grown massively in popularity throughout the pandemic, thanks to groups like BTS and BLACKPINK. The song was last year’s winner of the Song of the Summer award from MTV’s Video Music Awards.

WAP — Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion

This hypersexual hit was the sound behind a popular TikTok dance craze. It had its fair share of controversy due to its strong nature, sparking debate about its content throughout social media. Despite its controversies, it’s won a handful of awards, including the BET Awards for Best Collaboration and Best Video.

WTF — KenTheMan

Another song that I discovered by scrolling through Instagram, “WTF” has KenTheMan rapping about her dealing with men in her life. She brags about getting what she wants and not needing to pay her own bills. The independent rapper has yet to sign with a major label as she aims to keep ownership of her music. The catchy song is the latest from the onslaught of female rappers in the last couple of years. The only way is up for this female emcee.

Muwop — Latto featuring Gucci Mane

This song came during the early times of the pandemic in 2020. Latto’s previous hit, “B*tch from Da Souf” and its remix, put her on the map and this collaboration with Gucci Mane helped. Latto first appeared on a reality TV show in 2016 called “The Rap Game,” a rap competition show. She won the show’s first season and now, five years later, she’s performing at festivals like Rolling Loud and Made for America. “Muwop” officially sees Latto grown up into her own personal sound, evolving from her early days on “The Rap Game.”