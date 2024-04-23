Treasure Trove: Crowd flocks to DePaul Quad looking for a good deal at spring flea market

Madelyn Chapman The DePaul Activities Board hosted its third flea market at DePaul University Quad on April 8, 2024. This event, which included 33 vendors, was organized and introduced by Sydney Secunda, art and amusement, and Cat Barcy, the signature events chair for DAB.

Sunny weather and vintage vendors drew a crowd to DePaul’s Quad on Friday, April 19. This was the third flea market of the year, an event organized by Cat Barcy, signature events chair, and Sydney Secunda, art and amusement chair of the DePaul Activities Board.

“This one was much larger, we had 33 [vendors],” Secunda said. “It just kind of blew up, and we had a lot more support.”

Student vendors and local shops took over the Quad, offering deals on vintage clothing, jewelry and more. Vendors included Daily Dig Vintage and Prison City Vintage.

“We do thrift stores, estate sales, rummage,” said Dave Royek, owner of Daily Digs Vintage. “We dig everywhere to try to find the best items to bring people”.

DAB plans to host more flea markets in the future, building on success at events in September and February.

“For me since I am a senior, I unfortunately will not have a part in it next year,” Secunda said. “I am very hopeful that someone will come along and take it over, maybe make it better”.