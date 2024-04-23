Advertisement
Donate
Have a tip?
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia

Blue Demons’ bats struggle in one-hit loss to Wildcats

Tom Gorski, Men's Basketball Beat ReporterApril 22, 2024
Senior+outfielder+Ariana+Rodriguez+takes+the+plate+in+a+game+against+Villanova+Friday%2C+April+19%2C+at+Cacciatore+Stadium.
Jaydi Vasquez
Senior outfielder Ariana Rodriguez takes the plate in a game against Villanova Friday, April 19, at Cacciatore Stadium.

DePaul suffered a one-sided 7-0 loss in the opening game of a three-game series against Villanova, with the team’s offense only mustering one hit, while defensive lapses led to the Wildcats scoring seven runs on nine hits.

“It’s obviously disappointing losing a game seven to zero and getting only one hit,” Graduate senior Brenna Smith said of the team’s performance. “But we’re going to keep working. We’ve seen what seems to be their best (pitcher) so it kind of changes the game plan.”

The Blue Demons’ offense struggled early, unable to find an answer against senior pitcher Alyssa Seidler, who retired 13 consecutive hitters until redshirt freshman Ava Paganis broke the streak with a single in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Seidler pitched a complete game shutout, allowing only one hit, two walks, and striking out 12 Blue Demons batters at the plate.

“She throws a lot harder than what we’ve seen the past couple weeks and does a really good job spinning the ball,” head coach Tracie Adix-Zins said of why the offense struggled against Seidler. “She just attacked the zone and then made us chase her best pitches. She did a good job.”

However, the same can’t be said for DePaul as the team had to go through two pitchers on Friday afternoon with junior pitcher Katey Pierce struggling on the mound. She only tossed three and two third innings, allowing seven hits and four walks, while giving up seven earned runs. 

“They’re such a disciplined offense and you can’t really get those in-betweeners that are on the plate,” Pierce said. “They’re going to hit your mistake pitches and they’re good about laying off the river (outside pitch). The umpire wasn’t necessarily working with that, so it’s just about getting the spin and hopefully making them chase.

Junior pitcher Katey Pierce throws a pitch in DePaul’s match against Villanova Friday, April 19, at Cacciatore Stadium.
Photo by Jaydi Vasquez

Smith stepped in to relieve Pierce on the mound and finished the game strong, allowing just two hits and no runs for the remainder of the game.

The Wildcats struck first after scoring two runs in the top of the third inning, but did a majority of the damage just an inning later, scoring five runs in the top of the fourth. 

In that inning, junior outfielder Elaina Wagner singled to left field, driving in freshman outfielder Elizebeth Gray for the first run. Moments later, junior infielder Ava Franz delivered a crucial RBI double to left field, scoring both senior Tess Cities and Wagner. 

The offense kept it rolling as freshman first baseman Maranda Runco then delivered a two-run RBI single to right field, extending the lead to 7-0.

“I think they make good contact with the ball and one thing I noticed when I was pitching is they really hug the plate,” Smith said of what made the Wildcats offense tough. “I think they take away the outside corner and it’s hard to get called strikes when you know the hitters are on the line so close. A lot of pitchers just aren’t that comfortable throwing that closer to batters, especially if their nall breaks well.”

The Blue Demons, now at 8-30 for the season, are looking to rebound on Alumni Day as they look to even the series on Saturday afternoon. First pitch scheduled for 1:00 p.m. CT at Cacciatori Field.

“We really need to follow the game plan,” Adix-Zins said of what the team needs to improve on going forward. “That’s going to really be on them. Do they want to change? Do they want to put us in a good position to score runs? So that’s the challenge going forward is to be better and follow the game plan.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Softball
Brooke Johnson swings at a pitch during her game against Butler on Friday, April 5, 2024, at Cacciatore Stadium in Lincoln Park.
DePaul’s offense goes dormant, as St. John’s sweeps weekend series
DePaul freshman Morgan Rogers swings at a pitch during a game against Georgetown Sunday, March 10, at Cacciatore Stadium in Lincoln Park. The Blue Demons won both games in a double-header Sunday after dropping the home opener on Saturday.
DePaul softball home opener ends in extra innings defeat to Georgetown, responds with series win
After going 8-29 in the middle parts of the season, DePaul took two of three against UConn and swept Georgetown making the Big East Tournament.
Redemption: Demons endure season of adversity, find success in Big East Tourney
The DePaul softball team huddles to discuss the quarter-final game against St. John’s on May 11. The team’s season lasted three months and ended with a 4-1 loss to Villanova on Friday.
DePaul Softball loses in Big East semifinals
DePaul softball was swept by Seton Hall this weekend, being out-scored 31-16 and fall to 12-24 on the season and 4-11 in Big East play.
Blue Demons outclassed on home turf, swept by Seton Hall
The Blue Demons celebrate together after securing the team’s first home win of the season after defeating Providence 15-6 on Friday. DePaul won the series 2-1 and improves to 11-18 on the season.
DePaul returns home, picks up pair of wins over Providence
More in Sports
Fans hold images of Iowa senior superstar Caitlin Clark at the DePaul-Iowa game in Iowa City on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Clark has since become one of basketballs biggest stars and was drafted to the WNBAs Indiana Fever on Monday, April 15, 2024.
The Hinske Huddle: Caitlin Clark and WNBA may teach NBA counterparts the benefits of a shorter season
DePaul head coach Marisa Arce (center) speaks to her team after a loss to Xavier April 13, 2024, at XS Tennis Village in Chicago. DePaul lost the match 0-4 but entered the Big East Tournament as the No. 2 seed, with Xavier sitting at No. 1 in the conference.
Column: DePaul women’s tennis coach Marisa Arce highlights the importance of team culture
DePaul head coach Chris Holtmann addresses the media on Monday, March 18, 2024, at Wintrust Arena, shortly after accepting the job. Since his opening speech, Holtmann has added eight transfers to DePauls mens basketball roster.
BRIEF: Blue Demons ink two more transfers, roster taking shape
Coastal Carolina guard Jacob Meyer (12) loses control of the ball against James Madison forward Raekwon Horton during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.
Holtmann bolsters roster with three more transfers and multiple coaches
Donovan Clingan (No. 32) guards DePaul guard Jalen Terry (No. 3) in UConns matchup with DePaul Wednesday, February 14, at Wintrust Arena.
Column: Donovan Clingan etches his name into Connecticut history
DePaul volleyballs front-line practices blocking at a team practice Thursday, April 11, at McGrath-Phillips Arena. The court pictured is the only space available for the teams use during the spring season.
‘No Excuses’: Despite construction, DePaul volleyball rallies for spring season
More in Women's Sports
Forward Jorie Allen works in the paint against Butler on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Wintrust Arena. Allen, a graduate, will use her last season of eligibility to return to DePaul next season.
DePaul honors five seniors in final home game, falls to Butler in heartbreaker
DePaul guard Katlyn Gilbert, guarded by UConn superstar Paige Bueckers, looks for an opening on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at Wintrust Arena. Bueckers finished with 30 points while Gilbert notched 13.
UConn pummels DePaul, shows why matchup is still one-sided
DePaul graduate guard Michelle Sidor drives to the rim in a match against Providence Feb. 7, at Wintrust Arena.
Late-game surge not enough for DePaul against conference rival
DePaul guard Katlyn Gilbert (No. 0) gets a screen from forward Brynn Masikewich (No. 5) in a game against Providence Feb. 7, 2024, at Wintrust Arena. The Blue Demon uniforms featured pink accents to raise awareness for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.
DePaul defeats Providence in Play4Kay cancer awareness night
DePauls Charlece Ohiaeri (No. 3) encourages teammate Katlyn Gilbert (No. 0) on the Blue Demon bench in a game against Creighton Jan. 6, at Wintrust Arena. Gilbert, who leads the Big East in steals per game, tallied 6 Thursday against St. Johns.
DePaul raises awareness for heart health in double overtime game
Senior guard Anaya Peoples drives to the hoop against Creighton Jan. 6, 2024, at Wintrust Arena.
Big East challenges embraced by Bruno's Blue Demons

The DePaulia

The Student Newspaper of DePaul University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The DePaulia Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *