Advertisement
Donate
Have a tip?
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia

DePaul softball home opener ends in extra innings defeat to Georgetown, responds with series win

Tom Gorski, Men's Basketball Beat ReporterMarch 12, 2024
DePaul+freshman+Morgan+Rogers+swings+at+a+pitch+during+a+game+against+Georgetown+Sunday%2C+March+10%2C+at+Cacciatore+Stadium+in+Lincoln+Park.+The+Blue+Demons+won+both+games+in+a+double-header+Sunday+after+dropping+the+home+opener+on+Saturday.
Jaydi Vasquez
DePaul freshman Morgan Rogers swings at a pitch during a game against Georgetown Sunday, March 10, at Cacciatore Stadium in Lincoln Park. The Blue Demons won both games in a double-header Sunday after dropping the home opener on Saturday.

DePaul softball’s hopes for a successful home opener and start to its Big East campaign were dampened as it suffered a 6-3 defeat in extra innings against Georgetown at Wish Field  Saturday, March 9. 

The Blue Demons’ pitching staff faced challenges as they allowed 10 hits, three earned runs and a solo home run during Saturday afternoon’s defeat. The team used all three pitchers in the first game of a three-game series.

“It’s going to make tomorrow harder,” DePaul head coach Traci Adix-Zins said of the impact of using all three pitchers in game one. “It just makes it harder, but I’m very confident in our team and in our staff as a whole. I think that was the hardest part about today. It was just disappointing because that wasn’t us.”

DePaul’s hopes for a smooth start in the first inning were dashed as sophomore pitcher Bella Nigey walked the lead-off batter. Following the lead-off walk, a sacrifice bunt set the stage for Hoyas’ sophomore third baseman Dayanara Campos to hit an RBI double into left-center field, giving Georgetown a 1-0 lead.

Following the setback, Nigey regained her focus and successfully struck out the next two batters, bringing the inning to a close on a stronger note.

In a tightly contested pitchers’ duel between Nigey and the Hoyas junior pitcher Kayla Dunne, the two conference rivals battled through the first five innings, with only one run crossing the plate. However, in the sixth inning, the Hoyas extended its lead to 2-0 courtesy of a solo home run by freshman Hollie Pardini to deep left-center field.

Nigey had been performing well, not allowing a hit since the first inning and recording a career-high seven strikeouts, but the top of the fifth proved her toughest challenge. She allowed three hits and two earned runs before being replaced by graduate senior Brenna Smith.

In the bottom half of the fifth inning, the Blue Demons’ offense came alive, producing four hits and three runs to even the score at three.

Johnson opened the scoring with a line-drive RBI single up the middle, bringing in the first run. Shortly after, freshman designated hitter Brooke Cwick’s two-run RBI single, just out of reach of graduate senior Camryn Wincher at first base, tied the game.

“It was really electric,” Cwick said of hitting the game-tying RBI in the fifth inning. “I wasn’t thinking about it too much, but once I got to second (base), I was able to look at the dugout and see them going crazy. That really set the tone I think.”

As both teams entered extra innings, the Hoyas wasted no time, swiftly scoring three runs in the top half of the inning. The momentum started with freshman shortstop Emily Strittmatter’s lead-off double, paving the way for Campos’s crucial RBI double. An error by junior right fielder Addison Talbot then allowed Campos to score. Shortly after, Dunn delivered an RBI single, extending Georgetown’s lead to 6-3.

Smith was charged with the loss on the mound, surrendering four hits and three earned runs in just 2.2 innings of work, with all three runs occurring in the eighth inning.

“I definitely think that they started making better contact with the ball,” Smith said of the Hoyas’ adjustments offensively. “I felt true to my defense and true to myself. Something that I’ll come out with tomorrow and spin the ball better. We have a lot of room to continue to grow.”

DePaul graduate Brenna Smith throws a pitch in a game against Georgetown Sunday, March 10, at Cacciatore Stadium in Lincoln Park. (Photo by Jaydi Vasquez)

Adix-Zins emphasized the team’s need to respond well to position themselves for success.

“We need to play with some grit,” Adix-Zins said. “We need to play with some tenacity and determination of ‘this is our house’ and we’re going to protect it no matter what at all costs.”

DePaul’s grit showed as they took both Sunday games against Georgetown 6-1 and 5-4 respectively, winning the series 2-1. They head to UConn for a weekend series against the Huskies, with the first game set for March 15 at 2 p.m.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Showcase
Members of Las Valientes, a group that advocates for survivors of domestic violence, protest in Chicago’s Little Village community on Oct. 14, 2023. The group advocated for Karina’s Bill, which would protect survivors of domestic violence.
Domestic violence bill named after Latina mother killed by husband remains bottlenecked in General Assembly
Staying protected: Student organizers offer free off-campus contraceptive delivery program
Staying protected: Student organizers offer free off-campus contraceptive delivery program
David Dastmalchian performs in a DePaul production of “I Got the Blues” in 1998. The show ran from April 16-May 2, 1998.
DePaul Alumnus David Dastmalchian on his journey to stardom and ‘Late Night With The Devil’
Forward Jorie Allen works in the paint against Butler on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Wintrust Arena. Allen, a graduate, will use her last season of eligibility to return to DePaul next season.
DePaul honors five seniors in final home game, falls to Butler in heartbreaker
A book fair patron laughs while browsing a selection of books on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at First Sip Cafe in Chicago. Crowds of people lined up to see the books during the adult book fair co-hosted by First Sip and Call and Response Books.
‘Grown-up book fair’ highlights authors of color and local businesses
Column: Why eating disorder recovery never truly ends
Column: Why eating disorder recovery never truly ends
More in Softball
After going 8-29 in the middle parts of the season, DePaul took two of three against UConn and swept Georgetown making the Big East Tournament.
Redemption: Demons endure season of adversity, find success in Big East Tourney
The DePaul softball team huddles to discuss the quarter-final game against St. John’s on May 11. The team’s season lasted three months and ended with a 4-1 loss to Villanova on Friday.
DePaul Softball loses in Big East semifinals
DePaul softball was swept by Seton Hall this weekend, being out-scored 31-16 and fall to 12-24 on the season and 4-11 in Big East play.
Blue Demons outclassed on home turf, swept by Seton Hall
The Blue Demons celebrate together after securing the team’s first home win of the season after defeating Providence 15-6 on Friday. DePaul won the series 2-1 and improves to 11-18 on the season.
DePaul returns home, picks up pair of wins over Providence
Sophomore catcher Anna Wohlers takes a practice swing in DePauls loss to Northwestern on March 28.
No. 22 Northwestern routs DePaul with 20-1 blowout to spoil home opener
Senior center fielder Tori Meyer hit .339 in 52 games last season, while also slugging five homeruns and 34 RBI’s to go along with a .539 slugging percentage for the Blue Demons in 2022.
Tori Meyer leading by example: Eyes set on winning Big East Tournament
More in Sports
DePaul guard Katlyn Gilbert, guarded by UConn superstar Paige Bueckers, looks for an opening on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at Wintrust Arena. Bueckers finished with 30 points while Gilbert notched 13.
UConn pummels DePaul, shows why matchup is still one-sided
Guard Jaden Henley goes up for the dunk in a game against Georgetown on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Wintrust Arena. Henley finished with 15 points.
DePaul legend’s jersey retired during Georgetown matchup
Sophomore Pablo Torres Almeida returns a serve at team practice as head coach Matt Brothers observes on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, at Lakeshore Sport & Fitness. Brothers is in his 17th season of coaching the Blue Demons.
Men’s tennis serves early success through team chemistry
DePaul graduate guard Michelle Sidor drives to the rim in a match against Providence Feb. 7, at Wintrust Arena.
Late-game surge not enough for DePaul against conference rival
The Ray allows full-time undergrad students unlimited access to athletic facilities during the school year.
Is The Ray too crowded?
DePaul senior guard Jeremiah Oden dribbles towards the baseline in DePauls match against UConn Feb. 14, at Wintrust Arena. Oden shot 1-6 from the field in 22 minutes.
No. 1 ranked UConn hands DePaul a crushing 101-65 defeat at home

The DePaulia

The Student Newspaper of DePaul University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The DePaulia Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *