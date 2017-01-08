You’re here for who?

We did the homework so you don’t have to. Check back each week for the scoop on bands you can’t miss at some of Chicago’s hottest music venues.

Open Mike Eagle

Jan. 15

Performing as part of the Tomorrow Never Knows festival, Open Mike Eagle returns to his stomping grounds to showcase his unique self-coined style of “art rap,” one that seems to be an on-going process of thought that ultimately produces some funny lyrics.

Now based in L.A., the rapper is now part of Project Blowed, an open-mic workshop that works as a platform to discover new artists as they perform their material.

With tickets only costing $15 for his performance, along with the performances of Psalm One, DePaul student-rapper FemDot and CRASHprez, the show is one of the best concert deals of this month.

The Lumineers

Jan. 20

After their 2012 self-titled debut album took the world by storm and reached number 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, The Lumineers returned last year with their worthy follow-up album “Cleopatra.” While their new album is a little more toned down and relaxed compared to their energetic hits “Ho Hey” and “Flowers in Your Hair,” the second album is still filled with catchy sounds and tunes — such as singles “Cleopatra” and “Ophelia.”

Alongside the Lumineers, is violinist and singer Andrew Bird and California folk-rocker Margaret Glapsy, who both serve as deserving companions. With tickets currently priced below $100, this talented group of artists — whether you’re a big fan of Lumineers or not — is easily worth the price.

Twenty One Pilots

Jan. 28

Saving the best for last works well for January as Twenty One Pilots wraps up the first month of 2017 with a concert at the United Center on Saturday, Jan. 28. The group’s EMØTIØNAL RØADSHØW tour has received strong reviews in the majority of cities it has rolled through and hopefully Chicago won’t be an exception.

Formed in 2009, the American musical duo from Columbus, Ohio have easily become one of the most unusual sounding artists to hit mainstream music, and their latest album “Blurryface” has reinforced that their mixed sounds of piano, synthesizer, ukulele and vocals are here to stay.