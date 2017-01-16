St. Vincent’s DeJamz: FEST 2017 possibilities

As Chicagoans wait patiently for the Lollapalooza lineup announcement, DePaul students can look forward to another festival in the meantime, FEST. While the headliner of the DePaul spring festival has not been announced yet, there are a few clues behind who it could be. From Mac Miller to Joey Bada$$ to MisterWives, the possibilities are quite endless, but from the look of the FEST 2017 survey, we can look at who some of the top choices are.

1. “Like Me” – Joey Bada$$ (featuring BJ the Chicago Kid)

Noted as a possible headliner in DePaul’s FEST fall survey, the Brooklyn rapper has found himself as one of today’s most promising young hip-hop artists. No stranger to Chicago, Joey Bada$$ has toured in local venues over the past couple years and is a frequent collaborator with BJ the Chicago Kid — their song “Like Me” is a good place to start with both artists.

2. “Doe-Active” – A$AP Ferg

Another New York native, A$AP Ferg may be one of the most popular hip-hop artists on the FEST survey. Performing at last summer’s Lollapalooza festival, the Harlem rapper had his crowd under a spell as he gave a rapturous and longer than expected performance. There’s no doubt that Ferg’s performance at FEST would be on par with 2014’s Childish Gambino or 2015’s Big Sean. One of the best songs performed at Lollapalooza and hopefully now FEST, was “Doe-Active.” If I had to choose one artist on this list that I would most like to see at FEST, it would easily be A$AP Ferg.

3. “Donald Trump” – Mac Miller

Fellow 2016 Lollapalooza performer Mac Miller has made a sort of comeback within the last couple years with the release of “GO:OD AM” and “The Divine Feminine.” If Miller’s possible FEST performance matched his set at Lollapalooza, it would certainly be one the best headliners in the past couple years. Easily the most relevant of Miller’s song, “Donald Trump” not only put the rapper on the map but also added him to the long list of people sued by the president-elect.

4. “Not Your Way” – MisterWives

The only non hip-hop artist in the group, MisterWives is an American indie pop band from — yet again — New York. The band opened up for a number of artists and bands, from Twenty One Pilots to American Authors, and Bleachers to Walk the Moon, MisterWives has easily proven itself as a promising band for FEST. With only one album, “Our Own House,” the band’s discography wouldn’t be too hard to get to know before DePaul’s music festival kicks off. One of their most recent hits, “Not Your Way,” would be a solid jam to start to get to know the them.