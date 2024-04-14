DePaul athletics modifies plans for new practice facility

DePaul Athletics will modify its plans for DePaul’s new basketball practice facility, according to an email from Vice President and Director of Athletics DeWayne Peevy.

News of the updates emerged Wednesday following a meeting between DePaul Athletics and the Lincoln Park Neighborhood Advisory Committee (NAC) where DePaul formally presented their revised design plans.

“To help offset the necessary loss of buildings on Sheffield Avenue, DePaul will historically preserve and restore several iconic campus buildings to benefit the entire community,” Peevy said in the email.

These efforts include:

Land marking of the Cortelyou Commons exterior on Fremont Street.

Working with the Vincentian Order to landmark the jointly owned Byrne Hall building on Kenmore Ave.

Repairing O’Connell Hall’s exterior.

Installing solar panels on the roof of the proposed facility, decreasing emissions by 10%.

Decreasing the facility footprint to allow for wider sidewalks and more landscaping.

Peevy said these efforts address concerns from community members in Lincoln Park about the planned demolition of several historic buildings on Sheffield Avenue to make way for the new $60 million facility.

“In addition to voicing preservation concerns, the committee requested design enhancements to ensure the practice facility’s proposed façade more closely matches the aesthetic of the neighborhood and included more emphasis on sustainability,” Peevy said.

Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd) represents Lincoln Park residents amid negotiations about the forthcoming construction.

“Alderman Knudsen appreciates DePaul addressing a number of community concerns that were voiced at prior community meetings. We are looking forward to the opportunity for neighbors to hear and weigh in on this updated plan at the next community meeting. The Alderman looks forward to continuing the discussion on the proposed DePaul practice facility,” read a statement to The DePaulia from Eli Stone, Knudsen’s spokesperson.

DePaul’s modified plan is said to be a compromise to address disapproval from some community members about the forthcoming demolition of several historic buildings on Sheffield Avenue.

“At least DePaul is trying to keep the neighborhood happy,” DePaul student Lilly Praete said. “I am sad they are still tearing down some buildings on Sheffield because I feel like they just kind of add to the campus vibe. It’s definitely gonna be a disruption.”

Peevy said the NAC “was receptive” to the new plans. DePaul Athletics will share more information about historic preservation efforts and specifics on the new plans at a public meeting on April 29, according to the email.