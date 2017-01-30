Trump’s immigration orders spark protests nationwide

Hundreds gathered outside the Chicago Department of Homeland Security office downtown Jan. 26 in protest of President Donald Trump’s executive orders ordering construction of a wall on the Mexico-United States border and fast-tracking deportation of undocumented immigrants.

ANSWER Chicago, an organization focused on ending war and racism, partnered up with People United Against Oppression, Black Lives Matter Women of Faith, and Rise and Organize for “Emergency Protest: Defend Immigrants & Build Wall of Solidarity” event.

Speakers including Pedro Guerra, a civic engagement leader for Rise and Organize, addressed the protesters outside the Homeland Security building before the march. He spoke with his back to the Chicago police officers on bikes prepared to follow the marches and prevent disruptions in traffic.

“My grandfather came from Mexico on a visa and worked to put my mom, my two aunts and my uncle through school,” he said. “And now they work for the government, putting over 100 years combined (in government service). So if anybody tells you we don’t belong here, they’re wrong.”

He also spoke of the importance of the protest and others taking place across the country.

“We know that unity comes with numbers and with numbers comes power,” Guerra said. “Look to your left, to your right, in front of you. You are not alone. We are here and we are here to stay.”

Fellow member of Rise and Organize, Angelica Magana, also spoke to the crowd. An undocumented immigrant herself, she thanked the protesters for the support and solidarity.

“Through such a dark and ugly time, I don’t know how I would be able to move forward had I not met so many of you,” Magana said. “Thank you.”

When ANSWER coordinator John Beacham spoke, he said “the power that be have gone too far” and directed the protesters to begin their march to the Federal Plaza. But the location had a different name for the evening.

“(It’s the) People’s Plaza tonight,” Beacham said.

After the march, Magana stood on top of a bench and spoke to the crowd gathered at the Federal Plaza and vowed to defy the president’s actions on immigration.