Going for the Grammy

With The Grammys quickly approaching, here are the artists we predict will take home awards, those we would love to finally see shine, and others that could prove to surprise us.

Record of the Year

This entire Grammys night is going to be a battle between Beyonce and Adele for their work this year and it’s going to be hard to determine who’s going to come out on top. While Adele’s album “25” is beatable, it’s going to be a hard to top her “Hello” single.

Who will win: Formation

Who should win: Formation

Wild card: Work

Album of the Year

While Adele’s “25” was the best-selling album of 2015 — making it a safe bet for a win — it was Beyonce’s “Lemonade” that took the industry by storm for her important statements on black female life in America.

Who will win: Lemonade

Who should win: Lemonade

Wild card: 25

Song of the Year

This is the last Beyonce vs. Adele showdown for the list, and looking at the past winners for “Song of the Year,” British pop singers seem like a safe bet for a win. And even beyond that, an award like this would champion Adele’s brilliant lyrical writing for which she’s known for.

Who will win: Hello

Who should win: Hello

Wild card: Formation

Best New Artist

While he’s certainly been around for quite awhile, this year marks the first nomination for independent artist Chance the Rapper, who should rightfully take home this award. But with the popularity of The Chainsmokers, the American DJ duo might pull off an upset.

Who will win: Chance the Rapper

Who should win: Chance the Rapper

Wild card: Chainsmokers

Best Pop Vocal Album

Adele wouldn’t be a bad bet here for a win — or any category she’s nominated in — but if the Grammy voters are looking to change things up, Justin Bieber’s “Purpose” could take an award home for his reinvention of himself in this album.

Who will win: 25

Who should win: Purpose

Wild card: This is Acting

Best Rock Album

Just by glancing at past nominations, one could tell that this year’s rock albums weren’t nearly as good as they should’ve been. The 90’s made a return with Blink-182 and Weezer, but Cage the Elephant has easily established itself as one of the most popular indie rock bands of our time, so counting on them for a win sounds safe.

Who will win: Tell Me I’m Pretty

Who should win: Weezer

Wild card: Magma

Best R&B Album

The R&B category might be my least confident prediction of this awards night but after seeing BJ Chicago Kid this fall, his album “In My Mind” has enough quality sound to take home the trophy. With nominations for BJ the Chicago Kid and Chance the Rapper, hopefully The Grammys are extra nice to Chicago’s artists.

Who will win: In My Mind

Who should win: In My Mind

Wild card: Smoove Jones

Best Rap Album

It’s going to be tough to beat the biggest-selling record of 2016, a factor that is always weighed by voters of the Grammys (see Macklemore and Ryan Lewis beating Kendrick Lamar in 2014.) While it seems unlikely, Chance’s cheerfully-filled “Coloring Book” was easily one of the strongest rap albums of the year and a win would be well-deserved.

Who will win: Views

Who should win: Coloring Book

Wild card: Life of Pablo

Best Alternative Album

This may be the safest bet of all categories and predictions listed, awarding the late icon David Bowie would be welcomed amongst all music lovers and it is most certain the Grammys will take that route.

Who will win: Blackstar

Who should win: Blackstar

Wild card: A Moon Shaped Pool