Chris Harrison-Docks was the only Blue Demon with a hot hand in the early-goings of the first half on Saturday afternoon against the Creighton Blue Jays, dropping 13 points (4-6 from three-point range) and corralling four steals.

Billy Garrett Jr. and Eli Cain had a modest showing in the first 20 minutes. Cain made one of six field goal attempts for two points; Garrett was a perfect two-for-two at the foul line.

Outside of Harrison-Docks, the Demon’s offense was flat, but flashes of stingy defense kept them in the game. Creighton turned the ball over nine times and struggled on the offensive glass, grabbing only two offensive rebounds.

DePaul’s 32 percent field goal shooting paled in comparison to an efficient 60 percent from the Blue Jays, putting the Blue Demons behind 39-26 at the half.

Creighton came out swinging in the second half, posting six unanswered points in the first two minutes. Mid-way through the second half, the Blue Jays had a 22-point advantage, and the DePaul was showing no signs of closing the deficit.

DePaul’s head coach Dave Leitao was called for a technical foul less than two-minutes into second half play – the culmination of a frustrating afternoon with the refs and his struggling offense.

Billy Garrett Jr. found his shot second half, scoring eight points to total 10 on the game. Cain hit a three-pointer at the 11:36 mark for his fifth and final point of the night. Harrison-Docks’s production plummeted

With Creighton’s lead hovering around 30 points, the final five minutes of the half was reserved for the bench players on both sides. Levi Cook, Erten Gazi, R.J Curington, Devin Gage, and Darrick Wood all saw the court in the five closing minutes.