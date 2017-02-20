Going for the gold: Academy Awards predictions

With the Academy Awards quickly approaching, here are the movies we predict will take home awards, those we would love to finally see shine and others that could prove to surprise us.
Best Picture
Who will win: La La Land
Who should win: Moonlight
Wild card: Manchester by the Sea
Damien Chazelle’s magical musical literally leaps in the air with its charming rhythms. It’s a dreamer’s story Hollywood cherishes. But “Moonlight” and Barry Jenkins has a vision and a story that exceeds any expectations. The flawless Indie taking place in the Miami drug scene shouldn’t be overlooked. — Matt Koske
Best Actor
Who will win: Casey Affleck
Who should win: Casey Affleck
Wild card: Denzel Washington
Casey Affleck’s performance in “Manchester by the Sea” has a sly and agitated tone to it. Already securing many wins in the award season so far, Affleck’s a frontrunner for this dawning drama. Keep in mind Denzel Washington’s praised role of Troy Maxson in “Fences.” — Matt Koske
Best Actress
Who will win: Emma Stone
Who should win: Emma Stone
Wild card: Natalie Portman
While Natalie Portman was once the frontrunner of this category, all past awards have proven that this is her year to lose. Emma Stone’s singning, dancing and emotional depth in “La La Land” has surely locked a trophy for her to take home. — Pat Mullane
Best Director
Who will win: Barry Jenkins
Who should win: Barry Jenkins
Wild card: Damien Chazelle
Barry Jenkins’ profound work on “Moonlight” has stapled him as a magnificent storyteller and filmmaker. His vision through “Little”, “Chiron” and “Black” evolves a timeless tale of masculinity, human self-discovery and connection. A close second is Damien Chazelle’s colorful portrayal of “La La Land.” — Matt Koske
Best Supporting Actor
Who will win: Mahershala Ali
Who should win: Mahershala Ali
Wild card: Dev Patel
The strong and well-desired favorite is Mahershala Ali for his revolutionary role in “Moonlight.” Ali’s momentum of winning heading into the Academy Awards in undeniable. If Patel pulls away with the win it wouldn’t be that big of a surprise because of his growing in popularity leading into the Oscars. — Jesus Montero
Best Supporting Actress
Who will win: Viola Davis
Who should win: Viola Davis
Wild card: Michelle Williams
Davis, a three-time nominee, who could have pulled a Best Actress in a leading role, wins this with her fierce and heartbreaking performance. Purposely deciding to go after best supporting actress, Davis’ Rose Maxson in August Wilson’s “Fences” will finally bring her an Oscar win.
— Jesus Montero
Best Adapted Screenplay
Who will win: Moonlight
Who should win: Moonlight
Wild card: Fences
“Moonlight” is the clear favorite with overwhelming support from critics. That support is spot on because of “Moonlight’s” gripping story of self-discovery and the human connection. What Barry Jenkin, screenplay writer and director for “Moonlight,” creates is a piece of art using grounded character to balance breathtaking themes of life is tell this life changing story. — Jesus Montero
Best Original Song
Who will win: La La Land
Who should win: La La Land
Wild card: Moana
With two songs nominated in the category, it’ll be hard for any film to sweep away “La La Land’s” powerhouse musical numbers. But if there was a song to take the trophy outside of the musical, it’d be “Moana’s” “How Far I’ll Go.” — Pat Mullane
Best Cinematography
Who will win: La La Land
Who should win: La La Land
Wild card: Moonlight
Adding one more trophy to what’s destined to be a night of a long list of wins, Linus Sandgren’s work on “La La Land” will not only gain him his first nomination but also his first win. Of course the only film that can beat the musical, may be “Moonlight.” — Pat Mullane