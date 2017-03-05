Dancing into fun this St. Patrick’s Day

The Green Chicago River

Obviously the very first thing on the St. Patrick’s Day to-do list is to see the famous green Chicago River. This tradition dates back 50 years and draws almost half a million people every year. While the entirety of the river turns the lovely shade of kelly green, you’ll get the best view of it from the heart of downtown, preferably on the DuSable Bridge where Michigan meets Wacker. If you really want to get a good spot, best get there at the crack of dawn, the leprechauns start to change the color at 9 a.m. sharp!

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

What’s a St. Patrick’s Day without guys in kilts playing bagpipes? Second in line to the green river is the traditional St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The parade begins on Columbus Drive at noon and moves north through Grant Park until roughly 3

p.m. Expect to see floats of all kinds with all different characters on them making their way through the city, bleeding green, white, and orange. Music, dancing, and entertainment at its finest, the downtown parade is a must see.

Green River Cruise

Sick of sitting back and watching all the commotion from the sidelines? This year, get an entirely different perspective on the green river and take a cruise through it. Cruise lines such as Wendella, Shoreline Sightseeing, Spirit of Chicago, and Mystic Blue all offer cruises through the river in the morning and afternoon. Prices can

range from $40-$100, but the image of the green river up close is priceless.

Fireworks at Navy Pier

After a long day of walking around the city and stepping on four-leaf clover necklaces, it’s best to wind down with some visual entertainment. Navy Pier will be putting on brief, 10 minute firework show across the Chicago lakefront to celebrate the holiday. The fireworks will be accompanied by some traditional Irish musicians. Not feeling up for celebrating into the night? Navy Pier’s fireworks are the perfect way to end your 2017 St. Patrick’s Day on the right note.