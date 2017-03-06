Featured at the FEST

Pitchfork Music Festival is back in Chicago for its 12th year from July 14 through 16, and after the announcement of the festival’s headliners last week, here are the best featured artists for you to see all three days.

LCD Soundsystem

After stopping in Chicago to headline last summer’s Lollapalooza festival, the American electric rock band will make a return to headline the first day of Pitchfork Music Festival. While the band officially announced its disbandment back in February 2011, in early 2015 they confirmed their reunion and kicked off an expanded tour – which is made up mostly of high-profile music festivals.

Given that their performance at Lollapalooza last year was one of DePaulia’s favorite, there is no doubt that the band will easily be one of Pitchfork’s biggest hits. Though they haven’t dropped a studio album since 2010, they are rumored to be working on a new album to be released this year so it wouldn’t be a bad bet for new material to be played at this summer’s festival.

A Tribe Called Quest

Since their formation in 1985, the American hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest has been one of the biggest pioneers in alternative hip-hop music, paving the way for a number of innovative artists that have been influenced by their music.

Similar to LCD Soundsystem, the hip-hop group broke up in 1998 after releasing their fifth album, and while they have reunited a few times throughout the past decade, their latest public appearance was last November, where the remaining members performed on “Saturday Night Live.” The SNL performance was just another worthy reminder of why “A Tribe Called Quest” is not to be missed at Pitchfork this summer.

Solange

With the release of her third studio album “A Seat at the Table” earlier this fall and winning her first Grammy for the album’s lead single, “Cranes in the Sky,” Solange has had a great year for her career.

Headlining for the first time at a major Chicago music festival, Solange’s performance Sunday is arguably one of the best choices to close the summer weekend festival. With Solange headlining Pitchfork and Beyoncé once scheduled to headline Coachella until dropping out due to her pregnancy, at least one of Knowles sisters will be available to see at this year’s music festival.