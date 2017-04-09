Five TV shows to see this spring

From sequels to spinoffs, here are some of the best shows to tune into.

1.”Better Call Saul”

April 10

Fans of AMC’s prequel to “Breaking Bad” are anxiously awaiting its third season return Monday, April 10. Taking place six years prior to the events of “Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul” chronicles the trials and tribulations of shady lawyer Jimmy McGill in the years leading up to the establishment of his strip-mall law office in Albuquerque, New Mexico under the alias Saul Goodman. In its upcoming season, Saul will continue to feature many familiar characters from “Breaking Bad” — most notably drug kingpin and fried chicken entrepreneur Gus Fring. The first two seasons of “Better Call Saul” can be streamed via Netflix.

2.“The Leftovers”

April 16

HBO’s “The Leftovers” returns for its third and final season Sunday, April 16. Following a rapture-like occurrence in which 2 percent of the world’s population disappears, Kevin Garvey (Justin Theroux) struggles to stay sane and keep his family safe as the end of days seems to draw near. While season one proved divisive, the second season was universally praised by critics and audiences alike. Though often regarded as the most depressing show on television, it is simply one of the most unpredictable and compelling dramas in recent memory. The first two seasons of “The Leftovers” can be streamed via HBO Go.

3. “Fargo”

April 19

FX’s award-winning black comedy-crime series “Fargo” (based on the Coen Brothers’ 1996 film of the same name) returns for its third season Wednesday, April 19. As an anthology series, each season of “Fargo” possesses its own self-contained narrative and follows a set of eccentric police officers and criminals in various settings, though in a connected universe. The third season is set in and around St. Cloud and Eden Valley, Minnesota and stars Carrie Coon, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jim Gaffigan and Ewan McGregor as a pair of twin brothers. The first two seasons of “Fargo” can be streamed via Hulu.

4.”Silicon Valley”

April 23

The hit HBO sitcom from Mike Judge (“King of the Hill,” “Beavis & Butthead”) returns for its fourth season Sunday, April 23. Richard Hendricks (Thomas Middleditch), computer programmer and founder of a data compression startup called Pied Piper, will continue his search for success and innovation as he navigates the unpredictable tech industry of Silicon Valley alongside his four best friends.

With the previous season ending on an unusually high note for the boys, the new episodes will find them embarrassing themselves and making others uncomfortable as usual. The first three seasons of “Silicon Valley” can be streamed via HBO Go.

5. “Catastrophe”

April 28

Amazon’s “Catastrophe” is a British sitcom created by and starring Sharon Horgan and American comedian Rob Delaney. While on a business trip in London, Rob has a one night stand with Sharon that leads to an unexpected pregnancy. Much to the chagrin of their families and friends, the two reluctantly decide to marry and raise the child. Season three finds the couple well into their marriage with two children. It will also feature one of the final performances from late actress Carrie Fisher, who plays Rob’s domineering mother. The first two seasons of “Catastrophe” can be streamed via Amazon Prime.