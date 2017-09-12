Bob Dylan set to play first concert at Wintrust Arena

Basketball isn’t the only entertainment going down this fall at DePaul hoop’s new home arena.

Legendary musician Bob Dylan announced his 2017 fall U.S. tour schedule on his website this morning, and an Oct. 27 appearance at Wintrust Arena by McCormick Place is one of his many stops. The Chicago Tribune was the first to report the news.

Chicago native Mavis Staples will join Dylan to perform at Wintrust. She is a rhythm and blues and a gospel singer who has performed both as a solo artist and as part of her family band the Staple Singers.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and concludes at 11:30 p.m.

Concertgoers who are American Express Card members can purchase tickets beginning on Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. and will be able to continue to purchase tickets ahead of the general public until Sept. 14 at 10 p.m. Tickets become available to everybody on Sept. 15 at 10 a.m.