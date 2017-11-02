Photo highlights from Charles Murray’s visit, student protest

The DePaulia assembled a team of four reporters and a photographer to cover controversial speaker Charles Murray. Only one reporter was allowed inside the event (and no recording or photography was allowed inside whatsoever). Three others stayed outside collecting interviews, photo and video, as well as updating our social media accounts and covering other on-campus counter-activities.

The event sparked talk of protests on Facebook days before, and on the day of the event over 100 students braved the cold, rainy day in November to make their voices heard via megaphone and signage. John Minster, president of the College Republicans, told The DePaulia that his organization paid Murray a $10,000 honorarium.

The event included the presence of Chicago police, Public Safety officers and a privately contracted security company. Murray is the first controversial speaker to come to campus since May 2015, when Milo Yiannopoulos visited.