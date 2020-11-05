DePaul now offering mail-in Covid-19 home tests

The statue of John J. Egan, located outside of the Lincoln Park Student Center, wearing a mask.

DePaul is now offering a mail-in Covid-19 at-home testing kit for students, faculty and staff.

“The university is contracting with LabCorp to provide the free PCR home test,” according to a DePaul Newsline article. “It is available to current students, faculty and staff residing in the United States. LabCorp will share results with the sender approximately two days after receiving the test kit.”

DePaul originally didn’t offer campus-wide testing for those who lived on campus or anyone who visited. The university used the #CampusClear app for students to self-screen themselves before arriving on campus.

“The university’s decision was based on thoroughly reviewing best practices, public health recommendations and science-based research, and consulting with the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH),” the Newsline article said in regards to why the university decided not to adopt campus wide testing.

However, Chicago cases continue to rise in all parts of the city. DePaul also has seen a rise in cases with 10 students and employees testing positive in the last two weeks.

“As more becomes known about Covid-19 and testing becomes more available, DePaul is continuing to review additional options for FDA-approved Covid-19 testing for DePaul students, faculty and staff,” the newsline article said. “This includes continuing to work with CDPH to follow its recommendations for frequency and type of testing.”

The release added DePaul created the at-home testing kit, “to break down barriers to testing for students, faculty and staff who may not have other options.”

The administration continues to urge social distancing, face coverings and avoiding campus if they feel sick.

Students, staff and faculty can request a mail-in test kit by contacting the DePaul contact tracing team via phone by calling (773) 325-3300.