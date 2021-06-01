DePaul partners with University Center of Lake County, offers new program

DePaul’s new partnership with the University Center of Lake County (UCLC) at the College of Lake County’s Grayslake Campus will allow students to begin their affordable educational journey with an associate degree from UCLC and finish up with a Bachelor of Arts degree in professional studies (BAPS) with a major in business administration from DePaul — all while remaining solely on the Grayslake Campus.

Students in the program can achieve an associate of arts, an associate of applied science in business or a bachelor’s degree in business administration, which is offered through DePaul’s School of Continuing and Professional Studies (SCPS) — a long-standing leader of providing educational opportunities for working adults.

“Adult learners appreciate the value of pathways that extend opportunities sans disruption,” Tatum Thomas, dean of the School of Continuing and Professional Studies, told Newsline. “With the complement of the CLC and SCPS offerings, graduates will be poised to create impact in their professions and society — they will continue on life-changing paths.”

Students who choose this option pay a tuition rate that is 25 percent less than the university’s undergraduate tuition rate. DePaul faculty teach the courses both on-site at UCLC and online. DePaul’s classes in this program will meet at UCLC two evenings a week as a part-time program, with some courses available online. When it comes to taking classes, students are assigned to a cohort, which establishes a network for participants to carry out through their careers.

SCPS also provides dedicated advising to students to help them balance work, home and school obligations. BAPS prepares students for careers in the corporate and nonprofit sectors by providing them with the knowledge and skills they need. Students develop project management, human resources, risk management, leadership, workplace law, globalization, ethical behavior, data analytics and professional communication skills necessary to excel in their careers.

“This partnership is a great opportunity for working adult students to pursue an advanced credential necessary for the local business needs in Lake County,” Ali O’Brien, UCLC Vice President of Community and Workforce Partnerships, said in Newline. “The practical business curriculum provides exposure to a variety of interests including technology, project management, marketing and operations, gearing up the next generation of business leaders. But most importantly, it’s an affordable and flexible option for students who are busy working.”