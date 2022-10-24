‘She’s a champion of Vincentian personalism’: Courtney James, director of OSI, named one of 125 Faces of DePaul

Courtney James, director of the Office of Student Involvement (OSI), hands a DePaul towel to students who registered for an event in the Loop.

She has impacted the lives of countless DePaul students through her passion, grit and encouragement. She is a leader who loves what she does and embodies DePaul’s mission daily.

Courtney James, DePaul’s director of the Office of Student Involvement (OSI), was named one of the university’s 125 faces. The 125 faces highlight and celebrate 125 notable people who have inspired the DePaul community and used their influence to build a better future for the university.

Patrick Rezek, OSI coordinator for fraternity and sorority life and DemonTHON, says that it is no surprise to him that James is one of the 125 faces.

“Courtney has so much institutional knowledge of DePaul, and she has such a passion for her work that it’s infectious,” Rezek said.

James oversees several of the core functions for campus activities, student organizations, fraternity and sorority life and the university’s Big East Esports program.

Numerous students look forward to events like the ugly sweater party, the tree lighting ceremony and midnight breakfast, whether it is for a free treat or DePaul swag. For James, it is where her hard work is showcased.

“She’s a go-getter,” said OSI’s finance assistant, Mayra Encarnacion. “Someone who can see a vision and make it happen for any DePaul event.”

James has been employed by DePaul for seven years and is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in higher education at DePaul. She was overwhelmed when she learned she was one of the 125 faces, but she also felt a sense of accomplishment because of how hard she had worked for the past years.

“I love DePaul,” James said. “I hope to have a long career at DePaul. DePaul has made me feel like I belong here to make a positive impact on the lives of others.”

In seven years, James has helped grow OSI to what it is today. In James’ work planning events, all she wishes is for attendees to leave with a new friend and everlasting memories.

“It really means a lot that this came from DePaul because our community, our values, everything means a lot to me,” James said. “I was fortunate to know some of the people who nominated me and read the nice things that others said about me, and to know that others think I have an impact at DePaul is very rewarding.”

James works with countless numbers of students, staff and faculty daily, including her workers at OSI, who have come to appreciate and value her as a boss and a role model.

“​​She’s a champion of Vincentian personalism in her everyday work and inspires her staff,” Rezek said. “She constantly embodies our mission and ideals of always asking, ‘what must be done.’ I am proud and honored to work with and learn from Courtney every day in OSI.”