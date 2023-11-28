Strong second half helps DePaul defeat Loyola 93-72 in Red Line Rivalry

After a few weeks away from Wintrust Arena, DePaul returned home to secure a 93-72 win in the crosstown competition against Loyola Nov. 26. The Blue Demons are now 46-10 when playing the Ramblers, winning the last eight matchups.

In the 56th meeting between the Chicago teams, there were 23 lead changes before DePaul took control in the third quarter. The Blue Demons finished with impressive numbers, including 40 rebounds, 30 assists, 13 three-pointers and 10 steals, six of which came in the fourth quarter alone.

“Coach always says it starts on the defensive end,” forward Jorie Allen said about their performance. “We bring energy and we have good execution on the defensive end, that transfers over to the offensive end.”

Anaya Peoples, Michelle Sidor, Jorie Allen and Kate Clarke all finished in double digits.

Peoples had a career-high 29 points and eight assists, marking her fifth 20-point game of the season. Allen had 16 points, making all eight shots. Kat Harry (2009-12) was the last Blue Demon to shoot perfectly on at least eight attempts during the 2010-11 season, also against Loyola.

“I was just in a position in the high-low formation, Anaya and I really find each other,” Allen said. “Guards were getting shots, so hats off to my teammates for hitting shots.”

The first half was a close competition, with each team making consistent responsive baskets and staying within a few points. DePaul shot 43% from the field, while Loyola shot 41% going into halftime, with DePaul down 38-37.

“In the locker room during halftime before the coaches were in there, we were just talking and saying, ‘let’s lock in defensively,’” Peoples said. “‘Let’s just get stops,’ so that was our focus.”

DePaul took control in the third quarter, starting with a 10-0 run. Clarke hit her fourth 3-pointer in the 5th minute of the quarter, finishing with 21 points, shooting 5-6 from the three and 8-11 overall.

“She [Clarke] goes and gets herself five, six, seven buckets that are stocking stuffers, the easy ones, and then the three become the icing, they become the bonus,” coach Doug Bruno said about Clarke’s shooting versatility.

Sidor also shined in the victory, starting with a 3-pointer in the first minute in response to Loyola’s early full-court press. She finished with 11 points, five assists and three steals.

Bruno referred to Sidor’s scoring record of being second all-time in New Jersey women’s basketball with over 3,000 points.

“I think it’s important when you’re a high school player and set the record for the state of New Jersey in the history of high school basketball, it means you’ve got a little bit of an ability to score,” Bruno said. “I think that’s the most important thing we can do as coaches, is we try to play to their strengths, develop and work on their weaknesses. What you’re seeing, is what Michelle is.”

The Blue Demons finished shooting 54% and 62% from the three, scoring 24 points off turnovers. DePaul moves to 4-3 on the season and returns to Wintrust Nov. 30th to host Michigan State at 6 p.m.

There are a handful of connections between the DePaul and Loyola coaching staff. Current Loyola assistant coaches Chanise Jenkins (2011-16) and Jenna Rubino McCormick (2003-07) have played for the Blue Demons. DePaul Special Assistant Lisa Ryckbosch played for the Ramblers (1980-84), and coach Bruno was an assistant coach with Loyola’s men’s team 1980-88.

“The DePaul-Loyola rivalry is a great rivalry,” Bruno said. “We just wish them the best the rest of the way … We really do appreciate the fact that they were so competitive against us.”