Trump takes Iowa with commanding win; DeSantis a distant second

Former President Donald Trump secured a predicted victory at the Republican Iowa caucus Monday night, kicking off the 2024 election season.

These results bring the Trump ticket closer to a probable Biden rematch eight days before the New Hampshire primaries.

Despite the record cold temperatures, Iowa Republicans came out on Monday to support the former president in the election bid.

Trump won in a landslide with 50.9% of the vote and earned 16 delegates after the AP called the race after about 30 minutes after polling began behind closed doors.

This is Trump’s third Iowa caucus and his second victory there after losing the vote to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in 2016.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis finished second with 21% of the caucus votes, followed by former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley with 19%.

After placing fourth, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy endorsed Trump and ended his presidential bid Monday evening.

DeSantis’ second-place victory gives his plateauing campaign a reignition before New Hampshire’s primary on January 23, with polls showing the governor lagging behind Trump and Haley.

The Iowa caucus differs from traditional primaries, where voters cast their votes at poll sites on a designated day while having access to absentee ballots and early voting to select a party candidate. The caucus began at 7:00 p.m. Central time, with Iowa voters visiting one of the 1,600 precincts around the state, such as libraries or schools, to cast their vote for the next GOP presidential nominee.

Once the caucuses began, participants could hear from candidates’ representatives and supporters. Voters then cast their votes through a secret ballot, and delegates were appointed accordingly.

This system is unique to the Republican party in Iowa, with Democrats opting against the in-person caucus system, instead relying on mail-in presidential preference ballots, whose results will not be announced until Super Tuesday, when several states hold primary elections on March 5.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters at a rally in Davenport, Iowa on Saturday. DeSantis polled in second among Iowans with 21% of the state's Republican vote. Quentin Blais

Caucusers wait for ballots to be tallied at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Iowa on Jan. 15, 2024. Mount Vernon residents were separated into two separate groups at the caucus which reflected the two precincts that divide the small town. Quentin Blais

Iowans supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis braved sub-zero temperatures and blizzard conditions to attend DeSantis’ Saturday rally in Davenport, Iowa. Quentin Blais

Kurt Hancock announces caucusers candidate choices for precinct one at the Republican caucus in Mount Vernon, Iowa on Jan. 15, 2024. Quentin Blais







Because victory in the Iowa caucuses does not ensure a nomination for the winning candidate, the runners-up remain important players.

With New Hampshire having the first primary for the 2024 election season next week, polls are showing potential different results than Iowa, as DeSantis lags behind Trump and Haley.

“Even if you vote and then pass away, it’s worth it,” Trump said to supporters in a final word of encouragement at a rally on Sunday afternoon.

Illinois will hold its primaries March 19, a date that will include local Chicago elections.