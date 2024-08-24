Categories:

Photo Gallery: Dems take Chicago for energetic conference

Quentin Blais and Lina GebhardtAugust 24, 2024
A DNC attendee takes a photo of the crowds at the United Center on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. Crowds faced difficulty finding seating as the arena grew increasingly more full through the week.
A DNC attendee takes a photo of the crowds at the United Center on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. Crowds faced difficulty finding seating as the arena grew increasingly more full through the week.
Throughout the four nights of the Democratic National Convention, democratic leaders, pop-culture icons and ‘everyday Americans’ took the stage to convince America why they should vote for Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. On Monday, President Joe Biden passed the torch. Tuesday, Aug. 21, had a music-filled roll call of delegates and speeches from the Obamas. On Wednesday, Aug. 21, America heard from the Vice Presidential Candidate, Walz. And finally, on Thursday, Aug. 22, Kamala Harris took the stage to accept the Democratic nomination for President to a sold-out United Center. 

  • Friends and family of Vice President Harris join her on the stage following her address at the United Center on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. She is now the official Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential election.

  • Vice President Kamala Harris accepts the Democratic nomination in front of a packed crowd on the final night of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. Confetti and Balloons were released into the arena following Harris’s speech.

  • President Joe Biden delivers a speech on the first night of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. In his speech he spoke about his time in office, and the need to move forward.

  • Attendees of the Democratic National Convention wave patriotic flags during the final night of the convention in Chicago on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. The final day of the convention drew massive crowds who came to see the vice president.

  • Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to DNC attendees at the United Center on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. In her speech, she accepted her nomination, and spoke about being a unifying president.

  • Hillary Clinton speaks to DNC attendees at the United Center on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. Clinton, who lost the presidential race to Donald Trump in 2016, endorsed Harris as the way forward for the country.

  • DNC attendees hold signs in support of President Biden at the United Center on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. Each night, signs supporting the keynote speaker were distributed among the arena.

  • Representative Nancy Pelosi endorses Vice President Harris at the United Center on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. In her speech, she praised President Biden and discussed reproductive rights.

  • A DNC attendee smiles following Vice President Harris’s address at the United Center on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.

More in 2024 Elections
Vice President Kamala Harris accepts her nomination as the Democratic nominee at the United Center on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2024. In her speech, she said that she would work to represent everyone, even those who don't support her.
‘We’re not going back’: Vice President Harris becomes Democratic nominee Harris
Presidential candidate Jill Stein speaks at a rally at Union Park in Chicago on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. Stein is running for office as the Green Party candidate.
Political figures urge Democrats and young voters to “stand up for their values”
A group of uncommitted delegates and other pro-Palestinian supporters gather on Aug. 21, 2024, outside the United Center in Chicago. The group is holding a sit-in after being denied a Palestinian-American speaker at the DNC.
DNC night three theme ‘A Fight for Our Freedoms’ felt in and outside convention center
Former President Barack Obama hugs former first lady Michelle Obama as he is introduced during the Democratic National Convention Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
‘Hope is making a comeback’: Obamas, Doug Emhoff and Lil Jon make appearances at night two of DNC
Protestors hold signs at the March on the DNC on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, at Union Park in Chicago.
Thousands rally outside day one of DNC, demanding justice for Gaza
President Joe Biden addresses the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, at the United Center in Chicago. Delegates are also meeting to nominate Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential candidate.
DNC night one: Democrats celebrate ‘everyday Americans,’ Biden passes torch
More in News
Protestors wave Palestinian flags as they approach Damen Station at Union Park in Chicago on Thursday, August 22, 2024, during the Coalition to March on the DNC.
Photo Gallery: Thousands of protestors march on the DNC, in support of Gaza
A spectator takes a photo of the jumbotron during night one of the DNC, on Aug. 19, 2024, at the United Center in Chicago.
Live Updates: The DNC, protests continue on Chicago's West side
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump walks off stage after speaking at the National Association of Black Journalists, NABJ, convention, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Trump faces protest during rare visit to Chicago for NABJ conference
President Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, about his decision to drop his Democratic presidential reelection bid. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool)
President Biden addresses the nation following his withdrawal from the 2024 election
President Joe Biden pauses as he speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
President Biden drops out of 2024 presidential race
CPD and DePaul Public Safety director Bob Wachowski stand on the Quad after the encampment’s removal in the early hours on Thursday, May 16, 2024. A garbage truck and grounds equipment was brought in to begin repairs to the Lincoln Park Quad.
DePaul's Lincoln Park Quad to reopen in late August
More in Showcase
Jason Fennell and Emily Delacruz host the 2024 Premiere Film Festival.
DePaul students celebrate a year’s worth of films at the 18th annual Premiere film festival
Anne d'Aquino, an adjunct instructor, speaks on Belden Avenue at a press conference on June, 6, 2024. Dr. d'Aquino was fired last month after “the introduction of political matters into the class” which were “unrelated to the course.”
Health sciences adjunct fired over optional Gaza assignment defends academic freedom
Pro-Palestine protestors stand around the statue of Monsignor Egan outside of the Student Center during the DePaul Divest Coalition's press conference on Thursday, May 16, 2024. Student leaders and members of the encampment and DePaul community spoke during the press conference, stating that even if the encampment was gone, they would continue fighting for divestment.
BREAKING: SGA overwhelmingly passes referendum on divestment from Israel
Cars zip around the race track at the Indy 500 on Sunday, May 26, 2024. After a two hour delay, the race started at 4:44 p.m ET.
Photo Gallery: Scenes from the 108th Indy 500
Kyle Larson, racecar diver, speeds his way through the laps of the Indy 500 on May, 26, 2024 in Speedway, Indiana.
Indy 500 displays resilience of drivers and fans in wild finish
Crowds head over to the stage at the Sueños music festival on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Grant Park. The festival brought more than 25 Reggaeton and Latin artists.
Photo Gallery: Latino pride stands strong at the Sueños Music Festival