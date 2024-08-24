Photo Gallery: Dems take Chicago for energetic conference

Throughout the four nights of the Democratic National Convention, democratic leaders, pop-culture icons and ‘everyday Americans’ took the stage to convince America why they should vote for Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. On Monday, President Joe Biden passed the torch. Tuesday, Aug. 21, had a music-filled roll call of delegates and speeches from the Obamas. On Wednesday, Aug. 21, America heard from the Vice Presidential Candidate, Walz. And finally, on Thursday, Aug. 22, Kamala Harris took the stage to accept the Democratic nomination for President to a sold-out United Center.

Friends and family of Vice President Harris join her on the stage following her address at the United Center on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. She is now the official Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential election. Quentin Blais

Vice President Kamala Harris accepts the Democratic nomination in front of a packed crowd on the final night of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. Confetti and Balloons were released into the arena following Harris’s speech. Lina Gebhardt

President Joe Biden delivers a speech on the first night of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. In his speech he spoke about his time in office, and the need to move forward. Quentin Blais

Attendees of the Democratic National Convention wave patriotic flags during the final night of the convention in Chicago on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. The final day of the convention drew massive crowds who came to see the vice president. Lina Gebhardt

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to DNC attendees at the United Center on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. In her speech, she accepted her nomination, and spoke about being a unifying president. Quentin Blais

Hillary Clinton speaks to DNC attendees at the United Center on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. Clinton, who lost the presidential race to Donald Trump in 2016, endorsed Harris as the way forward for the country. Quentin Blais

A DNC attendee takes a photo of the crowds at the United Center on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. Crowds faced difficulty finding seating as the arena grew increasingly more full through the week. Quentin Blais

DNC attendees hold signs in support of President Biden at the United Center on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. Each night, signs supporting the keynote speaker were distributed among the arena. Quentin Blais

Representative Nancy Pelosi endorses Vice President Harris at the United Center on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. In her speech, she praised President Biden and discussed reproductive rights. Quentin Blais

A DNC attendee smiles following Vice President Harris's address at the United Center on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. Lina Gebhardt


















