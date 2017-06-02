Report: Al Eichelberger to transfer from DePaul men’s basketball

A report came out Friday morning that freshman forward Al Eichelberger will transfer away from the DePaul men’s basketball program.

DePaul’s Al Eicrhelberger just received his release and will transfer, per a source. — Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) June 2, 2017

Eichelberger, a 6-foot-8 inch forward from Saginaw, MI., played at La Lumiere High School under new DePaul assistant coach Shane Heirman and with teammate Brandon Cyrus. In his one season at DePaul he averaged 7.6 minutes per game with 1.6 points and 1.2 rebounds.

This move would leave DePaul with 2 scholarships available for the 2017-18 season.

DePaul Athletics has not confirmed this report.