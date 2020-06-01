19 killed, 63 wounded in Chicago weekend gun violence
Nineteen people were killed and at least 63 others were wounded by gun violence in Chicago’s most violent weekend of the year so far, the Chicago-Sun-Times reported.
More than half of the weekend’s victims were shot on Sunday following violent protests Saturday night that led to hundreds of arrests and a curfew.
The victims included an 18-year-old woman shot in the head late Sunday on the West Side and two men, ages 39 and 31, shot in the head Sunday in Calumet Heights on the South Side when someone in an SUV pulled up and opened fire on their vehicle, police said.
My CPD friends tell me that both Mayor Lightfoot and the new police superintendent, David Brown, are non-entities to them. One seems more hopeless than the other. One can tell our Commander in Chief to fornicate himself while the other seems an empty suit with a smoothly shaved pate and an oratorial style that makes William Jennings Bryan sound like Forest Gump. Plaudits to him, but he seems way in over his head. Rome burns and Nero fiddles. Actually, Chicago burns, quite literally and Lightfoot sulks. She and her appointee, the largely absent Superintendent Brown, are in way, way over their collective heads and if one didn’t know that two weeks ago there is no denying that fact now. Just ask the strip mall merchants at 53rd and Wentworth and elsewhere in the city while there are still merchants, anywhere, to ask. Pathetic does not begin to describe the leadership , or lack thereof. In the end, we always seem to get the government we deserve.