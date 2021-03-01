What I watched in February

February was a bit of a dreary month, with snowstorms covering the area and the continuation of the pandemic, leaving a lot of people bored in their homes. But the weather is warming up, Covid cases are dropping and things are looking up just a bit. In February, I stuck to my DVD/Blu Ray collection, looking for a good mix of classic, upbeat or great looking movies. I also started some new TV shows, but it was much more of a movie month for me.

“Blade Runner” (Blu Ray)

Ridley Scott’s original adaptation of Phillip K. Dick’s 1968 novel “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep” was a huge cult classic. The recent “Blade Runner: 2049” brought conversation about this movie back around. The breathtaking images of the future Dick created hold up to this day, and Harrison Ford’s performance as the moody Rick Deckard is still one of the most notable of his career.

As Deckard takes down the escaped replicants (or androids), the film goes deeper into the question of consciousness, and what makes us “real.” It’s a wonderful character study and one of the greatest science fiction movies of all time.

“Black Clover” (Crunchyroll)

On my recent anime kick, I started watching “Black Clover,” the most-watched anime on Crunchyroll in 2020. Can’t lie, I’m enjoying it a lot. It’s funny, with deep lore and interesting characters. Each episode strings you along really well. Asta and Yuno have a refreshing relationship, with a different nature from other main characters you see in other animes.

“Fargo” (Blu Ray)

The Coen Brothers classic “Fargo” is one I rewatch pretty often. Each time I get new enjoyment out of watching the insane cast of characters. William H. Macy is great as the panicky, in over his head car salesman, who hires two men of questionable character to kidnap his wife so he can extort the money from his wealthy father-in-law. Pretty much everything goes wrong for them, and pregnant small-town detective Marge Gunderson (Frances McDormand), goes on the hunt for answers.

The biggest reason I revisited this film is Roger Deakins’ cinematography. The way that he uses the snowy, bleak winter of Minnesota as a backdrop for the story is wonderful. I’m always in awe at some of the shots he is able to get, and it’s one of the reasons this movie has been a classic for so long. It’s also turning 25 this year!

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (DVD)

John Hughes’ ‘80s love letter to youth and Chicago is another movie I rewatched this month. The adventures of Ferris, Cameron and Sloane is one of the ultimate high school movies, even though Matthew Broderick was 23 when it was filmed and looked like he had to shave every five minutes.This movie is extremely rewatchable, and the city of Chicago is used as a great backdrop for Ferris’ escapades.

“Bottle Rocket” (VOD)

The film that started Wes Anderson and Owen Wilson’s career is another one I rewatched this month. The crime escapades of suburban drifters is a great backdrop for Anderson’s first film. Bottle Rocket is the birth of his style in a way, with a funky dialogue and memorable characters that feel just a step out of this world. Owen Wilson also shows off what makes him a great comedic actor in his role as the idealistic Dignan.