St Vincent’s DeJamz Pride Month

Time to stand up for the Gay national anthem. Just in time for Pride month, a couple of queers on staff share their selection of favorite LGBTQ+ — or closely resembling — songs. While we would love to include ‘Born This Way’ by Lady Gaga, we have a few different ones in mind that still fufill the gay agenda.

I Want to Break Free by Queen

Nothing hits quite as hard as Queen during Pride month. Freddie Mercury’s bright vocals combined with his eccentric yet heartfelt lyrics come together to create the perfect song. As a longtime Queen fan and lesbian, I have always loved Mercury’s strong sense of self and complete acceptance of his sexuality. It’s no surprise why this classic tune of liberation and love will continue to withstand the test of time.

Pride (In the Name of Love) by U2

A poetic expression of overcoming struggle and embracing one’s true identity, U2 continues to craft moving ballads of unity and equality for all, no matter the circumstances. From an uplifting chorus to a perfect harmony of guitar and drums, this song embodies the unyielding spirit of the month.

All The Things She Said by t.A.T.u.

I heard this song for the first time super young while also going through youtube videos of top world-wide banned songs. When I tell you this song was probably the beginning of me questioning my sexuality, the music video itself has been ingrained in my brain since. This was also the first time I’ve seen lesbians on TV so this song was very formative for my youth. Let alone the cultural significance — this song’s repetitive catchy beat mix with rock combo creates a song that stands a lifetime.

Sweater Weather by The Neighborhood

The Bisexual anthem — don’t think we forgot about this one from the tumblr days. Technically nothing in this song says “you are bisexual” — its actually supposed to be genderless altogether, but nontheless the act of wearing a sweater to the beach, let alone cutting holes into the sweater you wear to the beach, is considered very Bisexual. And still this song is always going to be catchy, making me roll my eyes while singing the full lyrics.

Jenny by Studio Killers

While recently very popular on TikTok as a way of coming out, Jenny was a fun sing along for my High School friends and I (which is funny thinking about it now). With the dance club vibe perfect for accidentally confessing your love to your best friend, this song offers a relatable — yet energetic — beat.