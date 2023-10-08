Eras+of+Drake+DeJamz

Aubrey Drake Graham, Drake, or Champagnepapi as we know him today, is one of the most impactful artists to children, teenagers, adults and grandparents alike. As his new album “For All the Dogs,” just released Friday, Oct. 6, the office Drake listeners, sports editor Ryan Hinske and focus editor Una Cleary, present to you the eras of Drake that have had a lasting impact on pop culture as we know it today.

“Take Care” – Una

In his prime, Drake lived in the shadows of Rihanna. Pop culture knew Rihanna first, then Drake, and this song shows the image of the perfect couple that we never recovered from. Before Drake as Champagepapi, Rihanna shaped him into the man he is today. Walking to class at 8 a.m. in my freshman year of high school would not be the same without this tune.

“Child’s Play” – Una

No better Drake line is representative of him in his “Views” era than, “Why gotta fight with me a cheesecake you know I love to go there.” Everyone misses 2016 Kanye, but we don’t talk enough about 2016 Drake. Yes, “One Dance” and “Hotline Bling” from “Views” greatly impacted pop culture, but “Child’s Play” introduced us to a silly, girly Drake. We didn’t truly know Drake until we knew “Child’s Play.”

“Passionfruit” : Ryan

After Drake’s earth-shattering breakup, he entered a rebellious yet deeply hurt era, demonstrated by the smash hit “Passionfruit.” Drake, playing a DJ at some kind of function, proceeds to play the most depressing song in hip-hop history. Not only is “Passionfruit” unbelievably groovy, but it also shows the transition to Drake’s emo phase, showing that yes, men can be sad too.

“Massive” – Ryan

After Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” album, where he turned his sass to overtime with songs like “Knife Talk,” Drake re-entered his sad era, creating a wavy house music album. Imagine Drake sitting in his dimly lit studio late at night, hand in his face, contemplating his music career. Despite this wave of emotion apparent in this album, “Massive” is a great demonstration of the movement in the record. People worldwide began breaking it down, connecting to Drake on a new level. It was truly a shock for Drake to bestow a dance album on his fans, but it is one of our fonder memories. Now, we have transitioned from growing up to Drake music to enjoying it as adults.

“Daylight” – Ryan

Now we go to Friday, when Drake dropped a 6 a.m. album with a cover design from his son, Adonis. Sonically similar to “Views,” Drake embraces his single dad era with a cameo from his son on the track, “Daylight.” The sass is back and better than ever. This is the old Drake people have been asking for. His music is revitalized and we’re here for it.