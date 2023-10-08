Creepin’ it real: Where to celebrate Halloween in Chicago

It’s October and time to embrace the fall season. As much as we want to cling to summer in Chicago, pumpkin everything is better in the cool, crisp air of autumn at a Halloween festival or event. Fortunately, whether you want to dress up, have fun or simply hang out, there is always something to do in the city during the Halloween season.

Here is a list of budget-friendly and thoroughly spooky seasonal events in Chicago during the month of October.

Nightmare on Clark

Sept. 21 to Oct. 31

Located at 3505 N. Clark St., Nightmare on Clark Street is a haunted house that is also the Bamboo Club in Wrigleyville. This 18+ haunted house has a multi-story house of horrors and a bar on the second floor. Tickets start at $20 and will be available for purchase throughout October.

Fall Fest

Sept. 29 to Oct. 29

Fall Fest takes over the Lincoln Park Zoo for the month of October, complete with a pumpkin patch and attractions such as a harvest maze and professional pumpkin carvers. Of course, the zoo animals will be there to share the spooky season with you. Lincoln Park Zoo’s Fall Fest is a no-cost event and registration is not required. Some attractions, however, are ticketed experiences, with prices starting at $4 for one ticket, $36 for ten tickets and $69 for twenty.

Island Party Hut’s Fall Fest

Sept. 30 to Oct. 28

The Island Party Hut’s Fall Fest is an autumn extravaganza held along the riverwalk. The event, taking place every Saturday until Oct. 28, is located at 355 Chicago Riverwalk in Chicago. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy live music, partake in hayrides on the river and visit a pumpkin patch. Tickets start at $5, and the event is open to all ages.

Arts in the Dark

Saturday, Oct. 21

Enjoy Halloween-themed floats, creative performances and immersive arts in the Loop at Arts in the Dark, a free, all-ages parade that runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.. The parade starts on State Street and moves south from Lake Street to Van Buren Street.

Haunted Halsted

Tuesday, Oct. 31

On Oct. 31, the Haunted Halsted Halloween Parade will take place in Boystown. The parade will include a live performance, a dance party and a costume contest with the chance to win up to $4,000 in prize money. The parade will start at Halsted Street and Belmont Avenue at 6 p.m. and end at Halsted Street and Brompton Avenue at 8 p.m..