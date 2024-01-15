Seasonal+Grief+DeJamz

Welcome back from break, Blue Demons! As someone from Texas, where winter weather means lows of 50 F, I find my seasonal depression during Chicago’s winter leans more toward seasonal grief. When mourning the loss of sunsets past 4:30 p.m., my playlist reflects the gloomy conditions and mood. Why suffer through the five stages of grief in silence when I can at least have some bangers playing as I trudge through the snow?

“Mama, I Don’t Believe” by The Avett Brothers

The first stage of grief is denial, one I like to stay in for as long as possible. In my professional opinion, winter is the perfect season and setting to listen to folk music for peak emotional damage. The lyrics of this song set the right, mournful tune for the upcoming winter blues, yet the melody is still light and calming. You can’t stare into the void of seasonal depression too quickly or intensely. You have to wait until at least mid-February for the real depression to start.

“Dead!” by My Chemical Romance

Nothing pisses me off more than making my daily commute through a snowstorm. Why do I keep slipping on ice even though I have snow boots on? Why is the snow pelting me right in the eyes even though my hood and scarf fully cover my face? Why am I still freaking cold with five million layers on? Someone better give me answers before I lose my shit and kick the first snowman I see on the Quad. Every time I see snow start falling, all I feel is anger. Can you tell I usually fester in the second stage of grief for most of winter?

“Big Ideas” by Arctic Monkeys

For whatever reason, Arctic Monkeys’ album “The Car” became my ultimate soundtrack for surviving last winter in Chicago. For the third stage of bargaining, I always hoped listening to my favorite band while walking through the snow might make the weather more bearable. It never did. The lyrics of “Big Ideas” sound a bit gloomy but the orchestral break before the outro really helps ease you into the fourth stage of grief.

“Hang Me, O Hang Me” by Oscar Isaac

And yet another folk song made the list just in time for our fourth and favorite stage of grief, depression! Never in my life have I been more depressed watching a movie than the Coen brothers’ “Inside Llewyn Davis.” The film is even set during Chicago winter in the 1960s, which admittedly does feel a bit on the nose. This timeless folk song makes me want to rip my soul out of my body and sob uncontrollably on the Red Line. No, I do not care if this is an unhealthy coping mechanism for seasonal depression; watch the movie before you start judging my choices.

“Time Has Come Again” by The Last Shadow Puppets

After a winter of suffering, we’re onto the fifth and final stage: acceptance. There’s something mournful about accepting your fate in Chicago winter and “Time Has Come Again” gives that vibe of sad understanding. The wind will bite and the days will be too short, but hopefully, March will bring back some warmth and sunshine. Until then, you can find me cocooned in my apartment, wondering why I moved to the Midwest.