Advertisement
Donate
Have a tip?
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia

Basketball head Chris Holtmann embracing Lincoln Park, clean slate

Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMay 26, 2024
DePaul+head+coach+Chris+Holtmann%2C+right%2C+talks+to+Dibs+with+DeWayne+Peevy+on+Monday%2C+March+18%2C+2024%2C+at+Wintrust+Arena+during+his+welcoming+press+conference.+Holtmanns+plans+for+the+team%E2%80%99s+future+was+the+main+topic+of+discussion+at+the+press+conference.+
Ryan Hinske
DePaul head coach Chris Holtmann, right, talks to Dibs with DeWayne Peevy on Monday, March 18, 2024, at Wintrust Arena during his welcoming press conference. Holtmann’s plans for the team’s future was the main topic of discussion at the press conference.

Two months into his tenure as DePaul’s men’s basketball head coach, Chris Holtmann has been preparing for life in Chicago.

“It’s been great,” Holtmann said. “It’s different than what I’ve been used to over the course of my coaching career. I haven’t lived in a city as big as Chicago.”

After coaching in Columbus at Ohio State University for six full seasons and in Indianapolis at Butler University for three, Holtmann, his wife Lori and daughter Nora will be moving to Lincoln Park in July, close to campus, so they can have players over for meals.

“That was something that he and Lori talked about in the recruitment process,” DeWayne Peevy, director of athletics, said, adding that the neighborhood’s walkability was another advantage Holtmann mentioned. “He didn’t know much about Lincoln Park at all … and I think once he came to campus and got to walking around Lincoln Park, that became very appealing to him.”

Holtmann said he has learned the most about what the university means to Chicago from DePaul alumni.

“The pride they have, the hunger and motivation they have for DePaul to be relevant in college basketball,” Holtmann said. “I think that’s really exciting … I continue to learn what makes this place unique and special, and there have been a lot of really great conversations I’ve had around that here these past two months.”

Though he knows DePaul has been a struggling program, mentioning they have the longest postseason drought of any power conference men’s basketball program, Holtmann believes he has plenty of resources at his disposal.

“I think there is a real understanding that Wintrust (Arena) has been a really good addition for DePaul.”

DePaul does not have space on campus for a basketball arena, but Holtmann believes Wintrst has the perfect size and setup to make up for it.

“It is a great facility and a great size, and it has the basketball amenities there that make it a terrific home environment,” Holtmann said. “Would you like to have it a little bit closer to where your students could get there and all those things easier? Yes, but this has been a really good change from those of us that back in the day remember playing DePaul in what was considered back then Allstate Arena.”

Holtmann found himself in a unique position upon taking the DePaul job, starting with zero players on the roster.

“It was a lot of fun to think about – how did we want to build a roster in this new era?” he said. “Who was going to jump on board and say, ‘Hey, we want to be a part of the rebirth of DePaul basketball?’”

Though going from zero players to 14 in just a few months was a challenge, Holtmann is excited about the group he has constructed.

“You never know for sure exactly what it’s gonna look like because you’re in a situation where you can know a lot about players, but there’s still some things you have to address here,” he said. “But it’s a really exciting group.”

While some expected Holtmann to secure transfers from Ohio State, Holtmann did not. He talked to all of the Buckeye players, but in most cases, it just was not the right fit for both parties.

“All those guys, I love them,” Holtmann said, referring to these former players. “When you’re in my situation, you look at it almost like a parent in those situations where you’re like, ‘this is one of my sons.’”

Along with a completely new roster, Holtmann has constructed an almost entirely new coaching staff. Despite the turnover, Holtmann’s group possesses a unique statistic: they are the only college basketball staff with five coaches with D1 or NBA G-League head coaching experience.

“There’s all kinds of connections throughout the staff even if we haven’t all worked together, so it feels like we have (worked together),” said assistant coach Lavall Jordan, who replaced Holtmann as head coach when he went to Ohio State.

Jordan named all the connections of the coaching staff and how they all came together, from coaching in the same conference against each other to mutual connections through the likes of another Butler coach: Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens.

Fans don’t know what to expect from Holtmann’s completely new roster and coaching staff, but he has a simple plan for year one: get the fans to expect competitiveness.

“What I believe we’ll do is establish a way in which we want to play and compete on a night-in, night-out basis,” Holtmann said. “If we do that, whatever comes out of that will be something we’ll feel really good about.”

Peevy said he and Holtmann are on the same page when it comes to the goals of the program.

“I want to know our identity,” Peevy said. “I want to know who we are. I want to establish the culture that we’re putting in place so that we can add to it and take steps forward, and I think there’s been some synergy in that.”

Peevy expects that with a month remaining in the 2024-25 season, DePaul will still have a chance to be playing in the postseason, which would be the NCAA Tournament, National Invitation Tournament or Fox Sports & AEG’s new College Basketball Crown. The season begins in early November, but Holtmann and his family will first join the Lincoln Park community for their first summer in the Windy City.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Ilse Arciniega and her daughter, Esli, sit together in a pumpkin patch in October of 2023. The family has made it a tradition to go to a pumpkin patch every year and had to go on a day where Esli had a day off of school. Photo provided by Ilse Arciniega.
Child care access grant vital for student parent mental health on campus, advocates say
Pro-Palestine protestors stand around the statue of Monsignor Egan outside of the Student Center during the DePaul Divest Coalitions press conference on Thursday, May 16, 2024. Student leaders and members of the encampment and DePaul community spoke during the press conference, stating that even if the encampment was gone, they would continue fighting for divestment.
PHOTO GALLERY: CPD and Public Safety removed encampment, Coalition held rally
DePaulia News DePaulia News 10:21 AM Yesterday Front page of the DePaulias May 8, 1970 issue. The pages display a transcript from an anti-war rally on campus following the Kent State Massacre.
Passing down protest: Generational anti-war movements on college campuses
SGA members talk with one another at their meeting on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. This was during a brief break as they wrapped up their executive discussion.
Dates and deadlines: SGA Spring election updates
Former President Donald Trump appears at Manhattan criminal court before his trial in New York, Thursday, May 16, 2024.
Trump’s trials explained: A run-down of the state and federal cases
Pro-Palestinian protestors hold a banner saying End the genocide while marching down Sheffield Avenue May 16, 2024. The rally came after CPD and DePaul Public Safety cleared the student encampment earlier that day.
BREAKING: Divestment Coalition holds press conference, rally
More in Showcase
Lillys Final DeJamz
Lilly's Final DeJamz
The DePaulia is cutting back our weekly print, but we aren’t going anywhere
The DePaulia is cutting back our weekly print, but we aren’t going anywhere
“BookTok” is ruining literature
“BookTok” is ruining literature
USE THIS CAPTION Dibs poses for a photo with a fan during a game against Georgetown at Wintrust Arena on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. DePaul lost the game 77-76.
Billy Blue Demon’s visionary reflects on history, DIBS nomination
DePaul cross-country and track and field star Olivia Borowiak competes in the Loyola Lakefront Invitational September 29, 2023, in Chicago.
‘Olivia’s Legacy’: Running Star at DePaul Crushes Records
Cops line the corner of Belden Ave. and Seminary Ave. after removing protestors from DePauls Quad in the early hours of May 16, 2024. The Quad is now closed until further notice
CPD, Public Safety tear down DePaul protest encampment

The DePaulia

The Student Newspaper of DePaul University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The DePaulia Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *