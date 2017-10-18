Big East preseason coaches’ poll puts DePaul in last place

With very few believers outside of the program, it’s going to be DePaul basketball against the world this season.

The Big East Conference revealed its 2017-2018 preseason coaches’ poll on Wednesday morning as players and coaches gathered at Madison Square Garden in New York City for Big East Media Day. For the second season in a row, the coaches have picked the Blue Demons to occupy the cellar of the Big East Conference.

2017-18 Preseason Big East Coaches’ Poll

1. Villanova (8) – 80 pts.

2. Seton Hall (1) – 71

3. Xavier (1) – 63

4. Providence – 59

5. Creighton – 48

6. St. John’s – 36

7. Marquette – 34

8. Butler – 32

9. Georgetown – 15

10. DePaul – 12

()=first place votes.

Perhaps all the newcomers on DePaul’s roster created an air of mystery around the program that contributed to the low preseason ranking.

The Blue Demons will count on several new faces to become key contributors this season. Veteran transfers Austin Grandstaff, Marin Maric, and Max Strus will wear Blue Demon colors for the first time after transferring over from Oklahoma, Northern Illinois, and Division II Lewis University respectively.

Grandstaff is renowned for his shooting stroke, while the athletic 6-foot-10-inch Maric gives the Blue Demons a big body that can anchor down the paint. Strus impressed at DePaul’s open practice on Saturday with his athleticism, shooting stroke, and fearlessness driving to the paint and shooting the ball.

The Blue Demons also welcome in a talented freshmen class headlined by four-star guard Justin Roberts. The two other scholarship freshmen, Paul Reed and Jaylen Butz, bring good size and athleticism to DePaul’s frontcourt.

“They are learning, it’s a process,” graduate transfer Marin Maric said about the scholarship freshmen on the team. “Jaylen, Paul Reed, and Justin are really good. They listen, they are really coachable, which I really like. They are in the gym all the time. You know we created like little secret handshakes with all of them, so it’s pretty cool. They bring a lot of enthusiasm to the practice. A lot of good stuff coming from the freshmen.”

The Blue Demons begin the regular season on Nov. 11 against Notre Dame at Wintrust Arena. The game begins at 3 p.m.