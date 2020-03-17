Ion Lincoln Park resident tests positive for COVID-19

A kitchen inside one of the apartments at Ion Lincoln Park.

A resident at Ion Apartments, formerly known as 1237 West, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email sent Tuesday afternoon from management.

The resident is self quarantined and has not used any common spaces since March 14, according to the email.

The email was posted the DePaul Barstool Instagram page and was confirmed by residents to be a real email.

“Residents who live near the affected resident have already been notified separately,” said manager Giovanna Barr in an email. “We encourage any resident with the following symptoms identified by the CDC — fever, cough, shortness of breath — to contact your medical provider immediately by phone, and consider visiting a local medical facility to be tested.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.