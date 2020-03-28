Paul Reed declares for NBA draft

DePaul junior Paul Reed declared for the 2020 NBA Draft Saturday evening per Stadium. Reed is projected to be a first-round pick and the first DePaul player since Wilson Chandler to be drafted in the first round to the NBA.

Reed averaged 15.1 points and 10.7 rebounds in the 2019-2020 season and notched a spot on the All-Big East Second Team. In his sophomore season, he garnered the Big East Most Improved Player award.

“After three great years of learning, improving and developing my game at DePaul, I am blessed to say that I will be declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft,” Reed said in a statement. “I want to thank the coaching staff for giving me this opportunity and being great mentors and role models for me. To the fans, thank you for supporting us and always bringing the energy to Wintrust Arena. Most importantly, I want to thank my teammates/soldiers for always keeping it real with me and teaching me every day what it means to be a part of something bigger than myself. Thank you God for all these blessings. I’m excited for this next part of my basketball journey and am ready to get to work.”

Reed’s announcement comes just over two weeks after the season came to an early close at the Big East Tournament. Reed and the Blue Demons won their first game against Xavier and did not play against Villanova due to the cancellation of the tournament.

Reed was second in the conference this season in rebounding, second in steals and second in blocks. Tankathon.com has the 6’9” power forward going 23rd overall in their mock draft.