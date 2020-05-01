Jason Hill sues DePaul, upper administration for ‘campaign of intimidation and demonization’

Protestors in Arts & Letters Hall on April 24 calling for DePaul to censure Professor Jason Hill for his article in The Federalist.

Philosophy professor Jason Hill has sued DePaul, claiming that it launched a ‘campaign of intimidation and demonization’ after Hill published an op-ed in The Federalist which sparked outrage on campus by both students and faculty.

The lawsuit also names Scott Paeth, Faculty Council president, and Interim Provost Salma Ghanem.

In the suit, Hill claims he was subject to faculty and student harassment. He alleges that he began to receive anonymous death threats via his DePaul email, and when he reached out to Ghanem to report a “hostile work environment,” his pleas were ignored.

Hill’s article called for the Israeli annexation of the Palestinian West Bank, which students and professors referred to as equivalent to ethnic cleansing.

Hill said these actions were on account of his race and sexual orientation, “in that he departed from the opinion defendants have deemed permissible and acceptable for someone of his race and sexual orientation,” referencing their “prevailing liberal opinion in favor the PLO and against Israel.”

“As an African-American they expect him to adhere to the opinion that African-Americans whose ancestors were slaves must view the Palestinians as an enslaved race and the Israeli government as a slave regime,” the suit reads.

He alleges that since the original protests, several DePaul faculty members have petitioned their own faculty chairs to prohibit Dr. Hill from teaching upper level classes and to encourage students to boycott his classes.

The diminishing number of classes he has been offered and the number of students willing to take his courses is an “intended result of the unfair campaign of harassment against him,” he alleges. Further, he claims he is shunned by the DePaul community.

These actions, the suit said, were performed with “specific intent to damage Dr. Hill’s standing in the university.”

After Hill published the article, Paeth and the faculty council issued a formal resolution of censure, condemning Hill of committing an “abuse of academic freedom” and having not exercised “adequate concern for accuracy, restraint or respect for the opinions of others, as per AAUP [American Association of University Professors] guidelines,” according to the censure.

Hill alleges that these claims are “incendiary” and “false.”

Hill also said that the accusation that he “expresses positions that are factually inaccurate, advocates war crimes and ethnic cleansing, and gives voice to racism.” In his piece, Paeth and the Faculty Council inherently raises “grave concerns” regarding Hill’s fitness as a professor.

After the original censure, the Faculty Council voted to remove the claim in the censure that stated Hill had “‘abus[ed] his academic freedom,” and passed a second version.

The suit said neither Ghanem nor Parth ever took steps to create the second version, and that neither President Esteban nor the Board of Trustees had ever reversed or expressed disagreement from the original resolution to see that a “correct as-passed version of the resolution be created and published.”

The lawsuit alleges that roughly two weeks after the Faculty Council passed the resolution, Ghanem publicly endorsed Paeth’s and the Faculty Council’s original “defamatory claim” against Dr. Hill with an email that said, “‘I am deeply saddened that Professor Hill used his right to academic freedom and free speech to disparage one group over the other;’” according to the suit.

Hill is asking for compensation for the “damages he has suffered” against all defendants for “their intentional, malicious interference” with Hill’s “advantage as DePaul faculty and public intellectual.”

Hill is seeking an award of damages to “vindicate his contractual and due process rights, clear his name and compensate him for the defendants’ inflicted pain, humiliation and agony.” The damages he lists are censorship, financial loss and public humiliation and scorn.

The suit was filed April 20 in the Circuit Court of Cook County. Hill requested a trial by jury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.