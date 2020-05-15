DePaul announces campus will reopen for fall quarter

President A. Gabriel Esteban confirmed this morning in an email that the university is planning to open campus for limited in-person learning and reduced occupancy in on-campus student residences for fall quarter.

The university plans to deliver as many in-person classes safely on campus this fall as possible. Similar plans are underway for safe return to student residences on campus.

Esteban said in his statement that more classes than usual will continue to take place at least partially online, and DePaul plans to provide students with more options by combining asynchronous and synchronous classes and providing flexibility around accommodating scheduling needs and learning preferences.

In order to prepare professors for this transition, the DePaul Online Teaching Series has been expanded to accommodate over 200 faculty members for the 2020 summer session, though not all faculty will participate in this training program.

Esteban said the university expects to make further announcements for fall quarter operations soon.

The university will continue to track the progression of COVID-19 and listen to state, local and public health officials to determine what degree of social distancing and remote learning will be required, according to Esteban’s statement. Future announcements will include steps to reduce population density in residence halls and academic buildings.

Esteban left readers with these words at the end of his statement: “While the following months will be difficult, we will continue to confront all challenges together. We are DePaul.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.