DePaul to offer on-campus, online courses for fall

Interim Provost Salma Ghanem confirmed in an email Monday morning that DePaul is planning to offer both on-campus and online courses for the upcoming fall quarter.

“DePaul’s plans are dependent on the Chicago area reaching Phase 4 of the state’s Restore Illinois plan by the start of the academic year and the state offering detailed guidance for reopening university campuses,” the email read. “As such, the DePaul community will need to remain flexible and anticipate changes as planning for Fall continues.”

Ghanem said classrooms across both campuses that are large enough to safely facilitate face-to-face learning have been identified — with efforts to determine more spaces over summer underway. 110 classrooms will be receiving upgraded technology using a portion of DePaul’s CARES Act institutional funds to further accommodate combinations of learning.

Academic Affairs has been working closely with the university’s ten schools to determine what courses should be prioritized for on-campus instruction. The Deans of each school have provided Academic Affairs with lists of courses that should be taught in-person. Many of the university’s first-year classes — such as Discover and Explore Chicago — will also have options for in-person meetings.

Building upon previous communications about the quarter, the email added classes will be scheduled with social distancing guidelines in mind. No classes will be scheduled back-to-back in order to allow Facility Operations staff to sanitize classrooms between each session. On June 8, DePaul’s Restarting Campus Operations Task Force announced members of the community will be required to wear face coverings while on both campuses.

The majority of remaining updates will be provided by June 23. Students enrolled in courses with changed modality will also be notified by that date.