University employee tests positive for COVID-19 on Lincoln Park campus

Students, faculty and staff were notified of a second confirmed case of COVID-19 on DePaul’s Lincoln Park Campus on Friday afternoon.

According to a university-wide email sent by DePaul Community Health, the employee who tested positive was last on campus in Sanctuary Hall on August 4 and the building has since been cleaned and disinfected.

This case is not believed to be connected to the case in Centennial Hall, which was announced in a similar email on August 5. In both instances, those in close contact with the infected individual were notified separately, according to the email.

As a result of the increase in cases locally, DePaul is currently reevaluating their plan for reopening campus for fall quarter and plans to share more information by August 12, according to university spokesperson Carol Hughes.

While both cases have been confirmed in residence halls this week, students were still sent a move-in guide — published by DePaul Housing via Newsline — with information regarding move-in procedures for later this month Friday morning. At this time, DePaul does not plan to conduct entry testing for all returning students, faculty and staff in accordance with CDPH and CDC guidelines, Hughes said.

The two DePaul cases come just a few weeks after Lincoln Park experienced a notable spike in COVID-19 cases, becoming the city’s largest hotspot.