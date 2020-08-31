DePaul lands 2021 four-star recruit David Jones

David Jones goes up to grab a rebound against Turkey in the 2018 U17 FIBA World Cup

DePaul’s 2021 recruiting class got a boost on Monday when four-star recruit David Jones verbally committed to the Blue Demons.

Jones, who announced his commitment on Instagram, is now the third four-star recruit in the class of 2021 to verbally commit to head coach Dave Leitao. Ahamad Bynum and Keon Edwards are the other two four-star prospects that DePaul has coming in for 2021.

The Blue Demons were a late addition to Jones’ final list, with the University of Illinois previously being the leading candidate for his signature. But DePaul was able to swoop in right at the end to land Jones, and add another valuable wing piece to the 2021-22 roster.

Originally from the Domincan Republic, Jones now plays for Teays Valley Christian School in West Virginia. According to 247 Sports, Jones is the 82nd best player in the country, 17th best small forward and the No. 1 player in his state.

Jones, who stands at 6-foot-6 and weighs 195 pounds, led his team to a 19-9 record in the 2019-2020 season, including a 13-2 home record and the No. 2 ranking in West Virginia. In his junior year, Jones averaged 25 points per game.

Last season, Jones also had a game against Hargrave Military Academy where he went for 33 points and 11 rebounds. He also has experience playing for the Dominican Republic U17 team in the FIBA World Cup. In seven games, Jones averaged 19.7 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.

Jones’ two best performances in the tournament came against Mali and Serbia. Against Mali, Jones played 48 minutes, scored 39 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. In the following game against Serbia, the small forward poured in 24 points and came down with 13 rebounds. Both games resulted in wins for his country.

DePaul’s 2021 recruiting ranking should now see them jump back inside the top 10. The Blue Demons are currently ranked No. 17, according to 247 Sports.