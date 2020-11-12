DePaul to offer free flu vaccine clinic

In this February 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta.

DePaul University will be holding a free flu vaccine clinic to full and part-time students on Nov. 16 and 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The university is partnering with AMITA Sage Medical group for the clinic.

“To make it easier for DePaul’s on-campus and Chicago-area students to get a flu vaccine, the university will partner with the AMITA Sage Medical Group to host a flu vaccine clinic.” according to a Newsline article. “Flu vaccines will be free to all full and part-time DePaul students.”

Students must also complete a form to create an appointment. The form can be found on Newsline.

The clinic will take place in the Lincoln Park Student Center in room 120AB.

“Registered students should enter the Student Center using the Sheffield Avenue entrance’s set of glass doors,” the article reads.“Do not use the revolving doors. Students must bring their DePaul ID with them when they arrive for their appointment.”

Students must abide by campus guidelines, such as a face covering, social distancing, and completing the screening on #CamplusClear. AMITA employees will also use personal protective equipment.

“To ensure the safety and health of everyone involved, students must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth at all times,” the article reads. “The AMITA Health staff will also wear appropriate personal protective equipment, and chairs and markings on the floor will ensure everyone follows social distancing guidelines.”

DePaul said they encourage students to abide by local, state and federal guidelines along with getting the flu vaccine, “to help protect those around you and to reduce the strain on our healthcare systems.”