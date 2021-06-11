DePaul updates campus guidelines for mask wearing

The statue of John J. Egan, located outside of the Lincoln Park Student Center, wearing a mask.

DePaul announced via Blue Mail on Friday that fully vaccinated individuals will no longer be required to wear masks on campus starting June 14.

This comes after Illinois and Chicago entered Phase 5 of the reopening plan on Friday, which includes all businesses operating at full capacity.

“Starting Monday, June 14, fully vaccinated individuals who are on campus will be highly encouraged—though not required—to wear a face mask indoors,” DePaul’s email read. “Individuals who have not been vaccinated are expected to wear a mask at all times.”

The CDC’s updated guidelines advise that fully vaccinated individuals will no longer have to wear masks indoors or outdoors with other vaccinated individuals. The CDC also advises that unvaccinated individuals should continue to wear masks indoors and outdoors.

Although the university will encourage mask wearing, students will still be expected to follow social distancing in summer sessions.

“For the summer term, classrooms will operate at previously planned reduced capacity and with 6-foot physical distancing,” the email read.

The university will require all students to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination before returning to campus in the fall.