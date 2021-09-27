Men’s basketball ready to face Big East rivals in conference schedule

The Big East conference schedule is out for the DePaul men’s basketball team, and some big matchups are set.

The non-conference season ends with an away game against Northwestern University on Dec. 18. After that, the conference season kicks off with two home games at Wintrust Arena.

The Blue Demons take on Creighton University in their first Big East game on Dec. 20. Creighton finished second in the Big East last season with a 14-6 conference record. Following Creighton, Seton Hall University comes into town on Dec 23.

DePaul then heads to Indianapolis for a game against Butler University on Dec. 29, before coming back home for a New Year’s Day matchup against Providence University at Wintrust.

The Blue Demons go back on the road to Queens, N.Y. for a single game against St. John’s University on Jan. 5 before returning home to take on Villanova University at home three days later.

Villanova took the top spot in the Big East conference last season with a conference record of 11-4, and made it all the way to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament before falling to ultimate NCAA champions Baylor University.

DePaul goes to Milwaukee for a game against Marquette University on Jan. 11, then returns home to play against Xavier University eight days later.

The Blue Demons then travel to Omaha, Neb. to take on Creighton for their second matchup of the season on Jan. 22, before going to Villanova three days later.

DePaul takes on the University of Connecticut for the first time in the season with a game at home on Jan. 29. Their next game takes place against Xavier on Feb. 5 on the road, before playing Georgetown University for the first time at Wintrust four days later.

The Blue Demons take on Providence on the road before Butler comes into town for the first matchup on the season on Feb. 15. Following that game, DePaul plays against Seton Hall on the road before going to the nation’s capital for a game against Georgetown on Feb. 24.

The Blue Demons return home for two games at Wintrust against St. John’s and Marquette before capping off the season with a game on the road against Connecticut on Mar. 5.

The Big East Tournament begins on Mar. 9 and goes through Mar. 12 in New York.

DePaul finished last in the Big East conference standings last season. With new head coach Tony Stubblefield at the helm and a new coaching staff behind him, the Blue Demons look to turn that around this season.