DePaul men’s basketball announces signing of forward Javan Johnson

DePaul basketball announced the signing of Iowa State University’s Javan Johnson as a graduate transfer on Nov. 5.

He will be eligible to play for the Blue Demons once he completes his fall degree requirements at Iowa State for the fall semester, according to DePaul athletics. Johnson will have two years of eligibility from Covid-19 and a redshirt season from the 2019-20 season.

According to 247Sports, Johnson chose DePaul over Arkansas, Grand Canyon, South Alabama and Western Kentucky.

Johnson will help fill a void in the lineup with his size as a wing. Guards Jalen Terry and Ahamad Bynum missed the first two games of the season due to ineligibility with the NCAA. Philmon Gebrewhit, Brendan Favre and Courvoisier McCauley have taken over the minutes at the position.

Johnson, a 6-foot-6 forward, played his last two seasons at Iowa State University. Last season, Johnson started every game for the Cyclones except three due to Covid-19 protocols.

He also played alongside DePaul alum, Jalen Coleman-Lands, who was at DePaul for three seasons before transferring to Iowa State.

The Decatur, AL native averaged 9.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last season. He shoots a career 41 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from the three-point range.

In his first two seasons of college basketball, Johnson played at Troy University, where he averaged a career-high 10.4 points on 40 percent shooting from the field.

As aforementioned, Johnson should have an increasingly large role with the team this season, with his ability to score, shoot from deep and be a reliable defender.

The Blue Demons are currently 2-0 on the season with wins over Coppin State and Central Michigan. They nearly eclipsed 100 points in each contest.

Javan Freeman-Liberty is leading the team offensively, averaging 23.5 points and 7.5 assists per game this season. David Jones has helped plenty so far too, averaging the most rebounds, steals and blocks per game on the team.

The team’s next game is against Rutgers University on Nov. 18, who is also undefeated through two games. This will be a test for the team in the non-conference portion of their schedule