Women’s basketball: DePaul falls short to No. 9 Arizona 75-68

After coming off a close win last night, DePaul lost against No.9r Arizona in a physical, back and forth matchup, 75-68. The game is their second of three games to play in the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands.

DePaul started the game off strong with a layup off the dribble from freshman forward Aneesah Morrow followed by a floater across the lane by senior guard Sonya Morris. In a back and forth affair, the team controlled the pace in the first quarter, but they struggled to shoot the ball effectievly. The team only shot 38 percent from the field and 12 percent from the three.

Arizona brought the heat, but the team struck back, keeping the game close at the end of the first quarter. Arizona led the way 19-17, with Morris leading the team with nine points and Morris contributing four points of her own.

The second quarter played closer to Arizona’s favor. Arizona changed the pace of the game from a full-court game to a half-court game. DePaul’s offensive struggles continued, and the team was down by as much as 10 points before the team made a comeback through their defense by coercing 12 turnovers in the first half and getting easy baskets from Morrow and outside shooting from graduate guard Deja Church.

The third quarter had a little bit of a sloppy start that featured back to back turnovers due to Arizona’s pressure defensively. The physicality of the nationally ranked opponent started to wear on DePaul, but the team responded with back to back three pointers from Church and newly eligible junior guard Kierra Collier to help give the team the lead halfway through the quarter. Both teams went back and forth with DePaul hanging tough heading into the fourth quarter with a tied game at 51.

Arizona slowly pulled away toward the end of the game, with Arizona’s bench outsourcing DePaul’s bench and imposing their will down the stretch that ended up giving Arizona the win. Morrow led the way with 24 points. Church finished the game with 13 points while Morris contributed 10 of her own.

DePaul plays Vanderbilt at Noon CT on ESPN+ to finish its three-game trip at the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands.