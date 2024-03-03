Advertisement
Donate
Have a tip?
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia

UConn pummels DePaul, shows why matchup is still one-sided

Nathan Klepp, Contributing WriterMarch 3, 2024
DePaul+guard+Katlyn+Gilbert%2C+guarded+by+UConn+superstar+Paige+Bueckers%2C+looks+for+an+opening+on+Sunday%2C+Feb.+25%2C+2024%2C+at+Wintrust+Arena.+Bueckers+finished+with+30+points+while+Gilbert+notched+13.
Samantha Davis
DePaul guard Katlyn Gilbert, guarded by UConn superstar Paige Bueckers, looks for an opening on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at Wintrust Arena. Bueckers finished with 30 points while Gilbert notched 13.

Although recent road scares against DePaul in years past have spooked the UConn Huskies women’s basketball team, their matchup Sunday, Feb. 25 was all UConn.

The all-time season series is now 25-1 in favor of UConn, DePaul’s only win in their first-ever matchup. The average margin of defeat for DePaul women’s basketball in their last ten games against UConn is 24.8 points. 

After 77 years of combined coaching between Geno Auriemma and DePaul’s women’s head coach, Doug Bruno, a level of respect was built up between the two.

“I respect (the players) a lot and I respect (Bruno) a lot,” Auriemma said.

While UCONN was not in the Big East for a stretch, both teams still faced off at least once each year.

“It wasn’t my idea. I would have chosen not,” Auriemma said of playing DePaul when UConn was not in the Big East. “I thought they were a pain in the ass to play against.”

Auriemma and his staff never look forward to playing DePaul, despite the one-sided outcomes.

The losses are lopsided due to the offensive burst UConn possesses year in and year out. Returning from injury in November, Redshirt junior Paige Bueckers and senior Aaliyah Edwards have been responsible for both victories by 37 points. Tonight, Bueckers had 30 points in 33 minutes, carving her way into the paint and getting to the free throw line (11-13 FT) with relative ease.

“Her game is very subtle; she’s not in a hurry to get a shot off,” Auriemma said. “She’s very measured in the way she plays and I have tremendous confidence in her.”

Edwards was dominant on both ends of the floor, using her 6-foot-3 frame to overpower DePaul’s front line. She finished with 23 points and a season-high 17 rebounds.

“She’s usually responsible for at least a third of our rebounds most nights,” Auriemma said. 

DePaul gave it its best effort early on in the first quarter, going basket for basket, but the lead quickly grew to ten to end the first quarter and that would be the closest DePaul came to striking distance. 

Guard Shakara McCline crosses to her right against UConn on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at Wintrust Arena. DePaul lost 67-104. (Samantha Davis)

Still, that didn’t stop sophomore guards Maeve McErlane and Kate Clarke from having impressive performances. McErlane tallied a career-high nine assists along with seven points. Graduate guard Katlyn Gilbert attacked the basket, scoring 13 points and securing 10 rebounds.

Clarke, one of DePaul’s best shooters from deep, shot confidently and even found some easy baskets inside, taking advantage of UConn’s defensive lapse. Clarke finished with a team-high 24 points, making four of her 10 shots from deep. She’s second on the team in three-point percentage at 34%, behind graduate guard Michelle Sidor at 42%. Clarke’s ten attempts were her most since her 32-point (8-15 from three) outburst against Louisville Nov. 12, 2023.

“It was nice to get Clarke shooting the ball again,” Bruno said. “She’s a really good shooter.”

Drawing positives and learning lessons is important to Bruno, even after a 37-point loss. 

The trio of guard’s performances were the only bright spots in another loss that got out of hand after the first half. In each quarter UConn went on scoring runs making 4 of 5, 5 of 7, and 7 of 7 while playing physical, stout defense for the entire shot clock and not allowing easy looks at the basket. Every bucket had to be earned.

“The dirty little secret about UConn is they are a very good defensive team,” Bruno said.

As a product of UConn’s hounding defense, they scored 32 points off turnovers and held DePaul to 41% shooting.

While a loss like this one is hard to spin, DePaul has another chance for a win against Villanova at Finneran Pavilion on March 3. Bruno hasn’t lost faith yet. 

“This is a great group of people, they’re handling the toughness of their record and defeats,” Bruno said. “They’ve done a good job of staying upbeat and positive and staying in the fight.”

It is worth noting that pregame DePaul athletics honored one of their own. Diana Vines became the fourth player and first women’s basketball player to have their number retired in the rafters of Wintrust Arena. 

Vines, a two-time All-American and North Star Conference player of the year, was a large reason for DePaul’s women’s emergence on a national stage. At the end of the 1988-89 season, Vines was DePaul’s all-time leader in scoring, rebounding, steals, field goals made, free throws made and blocks. Thirty-five years later, those records still stand.

During her thank-you speech pregame, Vines said playing with grit and a high IQ is what separated her and her teammates from the rest of the North Star conference before DePaul joined the Big East. The competition and skill levels in college and professional basketball have only increased.

“This generation of female athletes are totally different than my generation of female athletes and I love it,” Vines said. 

The DePaul women’s program has dropped four of their last five games, Vines reiterated her statement again, urging to maintain a great culture cultivated by Bruno and his staff.

“I think we have great players here at DePaul, I think the grit that they came in with, it’s going to continue to grow and get stronger,” she said.

The all-time revenue record was broken at Wintrust Arena on Sunday night, Feb 25. Over five thousand fans flocked to the South Loop for the contest to watch women’s basketball and sing along to Taylor Swift.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Forward Jorie Allen works in the paint against Butler on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Wintrust Arena. Allen, a graduate, will use her last season of eligibility to return to DePaul next season.
DePaul honors five seniors in final home game, falls to Butler in heartbreaker
DePaul graduate guard Michelle Sidor drives to the rim in a match against Providence Feb. 7, at Wintrust Arena.
Late-game surge not enough for DePaul against conference rival
DePaul guard Katlyn Gilbert (No. 0) gets a screen from forward Brynn Masikewich (No. 5) in a game against Providence Feb. 7, 2024, at Wintrust Arena. The Blue Demon uniforms featured pink accents to raise awareness for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.
DePaul defeats Providence in Play4Kay cancer awareness night
DePauls Charlece Ohiaeri (No. 3) encourages teammate Katlyn Gilbert (No. 0) on the Blue Demon bench in a game against Creighton Jan. 6, at Wintrust Arena. Gilbert, who leads the Big East in steals per game, tallied 6 Thursday against St. Johns.
DePaul raises awareness for heart health in double overtime game
Senior guard Anaya Peoples drives to the hoop against Creighton Jan. 6, 2024, at Wintrust Arena.
Big East challenges embraced by Bruno's Blue Demons
Depaul guard Michelle Sidor makes her move in a game against Western Michigan, Nov. 6 at Wintrust Arena.
Strong second half helps DePaul defeat Loyola 93-72 in Red Line Rivalry
More in Sports
Guard Jaden Henley goes up for the dunk in a game against Georgetown on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Wintrust Arena. Henley finished with 15 points.
DePaul legend’s jersey retired during Georgetown matchup
Sophomore Pablo Torres Almeida returns a serve at team practice as head coach Matt Brothers observes on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, at Lakeshore Sport & Fitness. Brothers is in his 17th season of coaching the Blue Demons.
Men’s tennis serves early success through team chemistry
The Ray allows full-time undergrad students unlimited access to athletic facilities during the school year.
Is The Ray too crowded?
DePaul senior guard Jeremiah Oden dribbles towards the baseline in DePauls match against UConn Feb. 14, at Wintrust Arena. Oden shot 1-6 from the field in 22 minutes.
No. 1 ranked UConn hands DePaul a crushing 101-65 defeat at home
Interim head coach Matt Brady looks on during DePauls matchup with Xavier Feb. 3, 2024, at Wintrust Arena. Brady took on the job in January after the departure of Tony Stubblefield.
Inspiring confidence: Matt Brady’s approach as DePaul’s interim head coach
Elijah Fisher, 22, helps his teammate Churchill Abass to his feet in a game against Seton Hall Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at Wintrust Arena. Abass and Fisher were held to a combined 10 points between them.
Demons score under 40 for first time in 15 years, leave interim coach “embarrassed”
More in Women's Sports
Katlyn Gilbert pushes the pace in DePauls first ever matchup against Stonehill, Nov. 9 at Wintrust Arena. Gilbert finished with the programs seventh ever triple-double.
DePaul gears up for Louisville with back-to-back wins
DePaul women’s basketball huddles during an exhibition game against Lewis on Oct. 29, 2023, at Wintrust Arena.
DePaul women’s basketball, a tradition – 50 seasons and counting
DePaul women’s basketball staff and players yell from the sidelines at an exhibition game against Iowa on Oct. 15, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Newfound depth and young talent: Women’s basketball preview
Fans gather for the DePaul-Iowa women’s charity basketball game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. The outdoor game broke the record for attendance for a woman’s basketball game with 55,646 fans in attendance.
BREAKING: Historic attendance record set at DePaul, Iowa exhibition
Chicago Red Stars Cari Roccaro possesses the ball during a Sept. 17 game against Angel City FC.
Red Stars, Ricketts partnership driving change
DePaul professor Fred Mitchell receives the Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame Excellence in Media Award on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Mitchell was recognized for his outstanding career in sports journalism.
Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame inducts DePaul professor, player

The DePaulia

The Student Newspaper of DePaul University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The DePaulia Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *