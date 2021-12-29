Women’s basketball: DePaul’s game versus UConn postponed due to Covid-19 in the Huskies’ program

Sophomore guard Darrione Rogers squares up from deep in the second quarter against Northern Illinois. Rogers scored a team-high 20 points on the night.

The DePaul women’s basketball game against the University of Connecticut on Friday has been canceled due to Covid in UConn’s system, DePaul athletics announced on Tuesday.

This game is the first that the women’s team has had been impacted due to Covid this season. According to the athletic department’s statement, the Big East will try to make up the game at another time.

The Big East announced on Dec. 23 that the men’s and women’s games that were impacted by Covid would be postponed instead of cancelled entirely due to rising cases across the conference and the NCAA. The game against UConn is considered canceled until the Big East can reschedule it.

On Monday, the Big East canceled four women’s basketball games – Providence College at Xavier University on Friday, St. John’s University at Georgetown University on Friday and Providence at Butler University on Jan. 2 and Seton Hall University at Georgetown on Jan. 2.

The Blue Demons are coming off a 91-86 loss against No. 17 ranked Notre Dame on Dec. 22. The team has an overall record of 11-3 and are 3-0 in conference play.

The Blue Demons opened their conference season with a 101-64 win over Butler on Dec. 3, before defeating Xavier 103-85 two days later. Their third win came against St. John’s with a 107-93 victory on Dec. 19. The team sits at the top of the Big East standings.

Freshman forward Aneesah Morrow was named Big East Freshman of the Week for a seventh straight week, while senior guard Lexi Held was named to the Big East Weekly Honor Roll.

With the canceled game against UConn, DePaul’s next game is on the road against Providence College on Jan. 7.