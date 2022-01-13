University Counseling Services hires four part time employees for winter quarter

A student sits at Saint Vincent’s Circle in DePaul’s Lincoln Park campus. Students have returned to campus after a full year of online classes due to Covid-19.

DePaul professor Jay Baglia updated the Faculty Council that University Counseling Services (UCS) has hired four counselors for Lincoln Park and Loop campuses at the Faculty Council meeting today.

All the positions are part-time counselors, according to Baglia. Three part-time counselors will be in Lincoln Park and one in the Loop.

Baglia also said that UCS will interview six more potential candidates starting Jan. 18. These positions have not been confirmed as full or part time.

UCS director Tow Yau confirmed in the fall at an SGA meeting that he was interviewing applicants.

DePaul has not updated their website about these new positions but still lists My SSP as a resource for students.