Men’s basketball: David Jones notches first triple-double in program history as DePaul beats Georgetown

David Jones did something Wednesday night that no other player in program history had ever done before: record a triple double.

Jones finished the game with 22 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, as DePaul defeated Georgetown 82-74 at Wintrust Arena

“I just went out there and was playing hard like coach [Tony Stubblefield] tells us,” Jones said.

The Blue Demons have won back-to-back Big East games for the first time in three years and are now 3-9 in conference play. Georgetown, however, drops to 0-11 in the Big East and is now three games behind DePaul in the standings.

DePaul once again only had seven scholarship players available, with Javon Freeman-Liberty (groin) and Javan Johnson (hand) still nursing injuries.

With two key players missing for the Blue Demons, Jones stepped up to provide a much-needed boost for his team. Most of Jones’ work came in the second half, with him putting up 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

“We were pretty good for 20 minutes,” Stubblefield said. “Obviously, I would have liked to end the game a little bit better than we did with the last three or four minutes and some of the turnovers. … But I thought our guys … did a pretty good job of sharing the basketball, executing what we want from an offensive standpoint and just playing pretty well together.”

DePaul also shaked off a slow start in the first half, particularly in the opening 10 minutes, to grab its 12th overall win of the season. The Blue Demons began the game missing 14 of their first 16 attempts. DePaul only had seven points at the 10-minute mark.

“He [Stubblefield] called a timeout, he said, ‘Don’t let them,’” Jones said. “We just got to fight through it and find a way”

Georgetown took advantage of DePaul’s slow start. The Hoyas grabbed 19-7 lead thanks to a 9-0 run during a two-minute stretch.

But Georgetown failed to build on that lead. Jones scored six points in two minutes that got DePaul’s offense going. Even with a 2-of-16 shooting start, DePaul still managed to shoot above 50 percent for the night.

For stretches, the Hoyas did not look like a team still searching for its first Big East win. And during other periods of the team, it was pretty obvious why Patrick Ewing’s team is struggling so much this season.

Towards the end of the first half, Georgetown showcased all of its problems on full display: poor shot selection, turnovers and defensive lapses. DePaul used that to its advantage to pull within one-point, 31-30, at halftime.

Early in the second half, however, Georgetown had another stretch of positive play: knocking down 3-pointers, forcing turnovers and getting out in transition. Kaiden Rice hit two straight 3-pointers during a 9-0 run that put the Hoyas up 43-37.

Both teams traded baskets in the ensuing couple of minutes, with a layup from Aminu Mohammed tying the game at 49. But that’s when the two teams started to separate.

Georgetown’s offense went cold, while DePaul’s picked up steam. The Blue Demons erupted for a 26-0 run, their largest of the season, that blew the game wide open.

Courvoisier McCauley and Jones hit four 3-pointers during that run, which drew the loudest reaction from the fans all night. Jalen Terry’s quickness with the ball and vision helped DePaul convert some chances on the fast-break.

The Hoyas went on an eight-minute scoring drought and missed 10 straight shots. Nothing went right for the visitors during that stretch — even wide open looks were not going down.

Jones recorded his triple-double with an assist to Nick Ongenda with a minute left in the game.

Georgetown managed to make the final score look more reasonable by going on a 15-3 run in the final two minutes. DePaul had trouble inbounding the ball multiple times, which allowed the Hoyas to pick up some easy baskets.

Nonetheless, DePaul held off that late surge to secure another Big East win. The Blue Demons are back on the road on Saturday with a visit to No. 11 Providence.

“We got a lot of room for growth,” Stubblefield said. “We got to be able to put a full 40 minutes together, sharpen some things on the offensive end and be more connected defensively.”