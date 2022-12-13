Morrow’s career night sparks second half push, as DePaul defeats another Chicagoland rival

DePaul women’s basketball proved again that they are a top collegiate basketball program in Chicagoland with a 81-63 win over Northwestern on Saturday.

After taking care of Loyola last week, the Blue Demons faced another familiar foe. DePaul holds a 23-16 all-time lead against the Wildcats, and have now won seven straight after Saturday’s win.

The first and second quarter were neck and neck, as the teams traded baskets. At halftime DePaul held a narrow 34-33 lead after shooting 28.6 percent in the second quarter.

Despite the Blue Demons’ ineffectiveness from the three, sophomore Aneesah Morrow took the contest into her own hands and had a record setting game.

Having already set a new career-high earlier this season against Cleveland State on Nov. 15 with 42 points, Morrow set another new record in DePaul’s crosstown matchup with Northwestern. On Saturday, Morrow broke the program’s single game record, while also setting a new career-high with 45 points.

Morrow had her eighth double-double of the season in her 45-point night. Though Morrow did not shoot particularly well from deep, shooting just 16% from three, she got hot in the second half, scoring 27 points on 72 percent shooting.

She was able to rely on her size and strength through the mid-range and paint to help the Blue Demons get to 7-3 on the season.

Morrow also reached 1,000 career points in her 43rd game against Northwestern Saturday. She is the 13th women’s player to achieve this milestone in 43 games or less.

The second half was in complete control by DePaul, as they outscored the Wildcats 47 to 30.

DePaul moved the ball fluidly as a team, and accounted for 21 assists on 29 shots made. Defensively, they forced 19 Wildcats turnovers, which resulted in 19 points.

The Blue Demons came out with high energy to start the second half, opening it up with an 11-2 run, as they took a 45-35 lead.

As the team’s exchanged scoring runs throughout the third, it wasn’t until the fourth quarter where DePaul slammed the door on Northwestern and secured the victory.

In the fourth Junior Darrione Rogers, who added 18 points, hit a crucial three as DePaul pulled away and grew the leadback to double digits, giving DePaul the 15-point win.

DePaul (7-3, 1-0 Big East) will be back at Wintrust Arena Monday Dec. 12, as they host Howard University. This will mark the second all-time meeting between these programs. The last time they met DePaul won 68-51 on Nov. 17, 2012 at McGrath-Phillips Arena. Tip off is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. CST and can also be watched on FloSports.