Freshman guard Ahamad Bynum enters transfer portal

Redshirt freshman Ahamad Bynum is entering the transfer portal and possibly leaving DePaul after two seasons under head coach Tony Stubblefield.

Bynum appeared in only 11 games for the Blue Demons of the 2022-23 season, averaging 3.8 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game.

His best game came on Nov. 20 against Oklahoma State where he saw 20 minutes of court action, recording two rebounds and scoring a career-high 10 points, while connecting on two 3-pointers.

Bynum was a consensus top-100 player and four-star prospect coming out of Simeon High School in Chicago, Illinois in 2021.

He also was ranked No. 73 by 247Sports, No. 73 by ESPN and No. 96 by Rivals as well as being labeled as the 22nd-best shooting guard by 247Sports and 17th-ranked shooting guard in the nation by Rivals and ESPN. The Chicago-native was the No. 3-ranked prospect in Illinois by ESPN and 247Sports.

Since his arrival at DePaul, things never seemed to click for Bynum who last played on Jan. 4 against Butler. According to Stubblfield, during one of his media availability sessions, Bynum was suspended indefinitely from all basketball activities and wouldn’t go into further details on the situation.

Though DePaul staff did not give more details regarding Bynum’s low playing time, fans suspected academic issues to be at fault.

DePaul’s season ended less than a week ago, and Stubblfield and company will have a busy offseason ahead. Not only will the team need to possibly replace Bynum, but also find replacements for key players like Umoja Gibson, Javan Johnson, Eral Penn, Yor Anei and potentially Nick Ongenda if he decides not to come back for a fifth season.

As of now, the only players scheduled to return next season are freshmen Zion Cruz and Mo Sall, and juniors Caleb Murphy, Jalen Terry, K.T. Raimey, Da’Sean Nelson and Max Williams. The team is also expected to add Triton transfer Keyondre Young and 7-foot three-star center Babacar Mbengue.

With only nine confirmed players returning for the 2023 season, the coaching staff will have its work cut out as they look to bounce back from a difficult season that resulted in an underwhelming 10-23 overall record.