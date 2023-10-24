DePaul basketball lands Chicago native Chris Riddle

Chicago native Chris Riddle made it official Monday night Oct. 23, by announcing his commitment to the Blue Demons via Instagram livestream with Travis Branham of 247 Sports. He favored DePaul over other schools, including Akron, Illinois, Northern Illinois and the University of Illinois Chicago.

“I chose DePaul because of the comfortability of the school, the area, the environment and the coaching staff,” Riddle said during his livestream.

The three-star recruit is the No. 6 ranked player in Illinois and the No. 41 overall ranked small forward in the country, according to 247 Sports.

A 6-foot-5 forward who attended Kenwood Academy, Riddle is known for his physical style of play and ability to drive to the basket and make outside shots. He’s been described as a versatile player, equally skilled in defending both on and off the ball.

“My athleticism, my rebounding skills, driving skills, shooting skills and on the other side my defensive skills,” Riddle said of what he brings to the Blue Demons. “I am a two-way player that can guard the one-through-four. I feel like I will thrive in the Big East because of how things go and how physical they are and I am very physical myself.”

As the first commitment for the Blue Demons’ 2024 recruiting class under head coach Tony Stubblefield, Riddle is set to be an integral part of the team’s long-term plans.

“His pitch was he wants me to come in and make a big impact,” Riddle said of Stubblefield. “He has a plan for me. I have seen the plan and I love the plan. I love the way they’re going to execute it and it seems good, so that’s why I am making this choice.”

When Riddle chose to return to Chicago, having spent his sophomore year at Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona, it became apparent that his desire to be near friends and family would play a pivotal factor in determining his college decision.

“It feels great and it means a lot to me because it means my family can watch me day in and day out,” Riddle said of how it feels to be playing in his hometown. “I also get to come back home if I want to see my mom or my family so that won’t be hard to do.”

Stubblefield’s work on the 2024 recruiting class is ongoing, and he may have only scratched the surface. It’s worth noting that Riddle reportedly visited DePaul along with his teammate, 6-foot-11 center Jaden Smith, who is slated to announce his commitment this coming Friday, with DePaul being among the finalists.